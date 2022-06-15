Reporters' Notebook: June 15, 2022 – It's unanimous

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to longtime Rep. Mo Udall, born on this date in 1922, “If you can find something everyone agrees on, it’s wrong.”

OTHER VIEWS – The Hull family’s contribution to America’s wars in the 18th and 19th centuries is the topic when Gary Costello and Sarah Foels of the Hull Family Home and Farmstead speak at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Lancaster Municipal Building, 5423 Broadway. Sponsored by the Buffalo Civil War Roundtable, tickets are $5.

Everett De Morier, author of the prize-winning novel “Thirty-three Cecils,” which will be filmed partially later this year in Niagara Falls, signs books from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Dog Ears Bookstore, 688 Abbott Road. For more info, call 716-823-2665 or visit dogearsbookstore.org.

LICKIN’ GOOD – The George F. Lamm Post, 962 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville, will offer a drive-thru Weidner’s chicken barbecue from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Dinners are $10.

Trinity Old Lutheran Church, 3445 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, hosts a drive-thru Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday. Dinners are $14. Part of proceeds benefit Hearts & Hands: Faith in Action.

STOP AND SHOP – Beechwood Continuing Care, 2235 Millersport Highway, Getzville, kicks off a weekly farmers market open to the community from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Offering baked goods, produce and artisan items, it continues to Aug. 18.

NIGHT MUSIC – The Museum Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia, with the Jim E. Leggs Trio, featuring Frank “Cheech” Minuto, Mick Savino and Pete Halliday. Admission is $5. To attend, call 585-343-4727 or email hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

Jim the DJ provides the music as the Singles Social Club holds a Summer Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday in the Buff Social Club, 2565 Young St., Niagara Falls. Admission $6, proof of Covid vaccination required. For more info, call 716-550-1232.

SWEETS TO SHARE – St. Stanislaus Church, 389 Peckham St., is collecting retail-sized cookies for the Response to Love Center. Cookies may be dropped off in collection bins at the church or at the rectory during normal business hours.

