OLAF FUB SEZ: According to “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” author Harriet Beecher Stowe, born on this date in 1811, “Friendships are discovered rather than made.”

MISTS OF TIME – David Kinney will talk about his book, “History of Horseshoe Lake, Stafford, N.Y.,” at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia. Admission $5. To attend, call 585-343-4727 or email hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

Meet 19th-century notables at 1 p.m. Sunday in Cold Springs Cemetery, 4849 Cold Springs Road, Lockport, when the Niagara History Center and the Step Back in Time Players present “Cemetery Tales.” Suggested donation $10. For reservations, call 716-434-7433.

BE YOUR BEST – Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME) will host a community blood drive and health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at its 1542 Main St. location. Blood donors will get a $10 gift card.

DRUMSTICK BEAT – Trinity Old Lutheran Church, 3445 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, will host a BW’s chicken barbecue from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. Dinners $15, drive-thru only. Part of the proceeds will benefit the 11 Day Power Play.

MORAL SUPPORT – “Poetic Justice,” an evening of poetry and music in support of Iranian human rights, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday in the Meeting House, 5658 Main St., Williamsville. Performing will be renowned guitarist Mir Ali. For more info, visit wnypeace.org.

GOODS GALORE – Some 100 households will offer items in the annual Gigantic Kenmore Garage Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Find maps at the Kenmore Village Improvement Society website or at the Made for Good Shop, 7 Warren Ave.

SIGHTS TO SEE – The Orchard Park Garden Club presents its Small Standard Flower Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Nottingham Village Community Center, 246 Stepping Stone Lane, Orchard Park. Admission is free.

The Ellicottville Historical Society leads its first historic walking tour from the Village Square gazebo at 1 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $10. For more info, call 716-699-2276 or 716-474-8528.

MORE REUNIONS – The Kenmore East High School Class of 1973 will have its 50th reunion July 14-16. For more info and to register, visit kenmoreast73.com.

The Class of 1973 at Bishop McMahon High School is celebrating its 50th reunion on July 15. For more info, call Angela Territo at 585-230-6287.

