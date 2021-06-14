Reporters' Notebook: June 14, 2021 – Keeping on

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” author Harriet Beecher Stowe, born on this date in 1811, “Never give up, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn.”

. . .

BANNER OCCASION – The Lancaster Elks, 33 Legion Parkway, Lancaster, will celebrate Flag Day at 6:30 p.m. today with a program that includes a brief history of the Stars and Stripes, a presentation by the Depew American Legion Post and a flag retirement by Boy Scouts. Light refreshments will follow.

. . .

ACT NOW – Today is the deadline for reservations for a free program on the women’s suffrage movement in Western New York at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Tonawanda-Kenmore History Museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. Speaker is Susan Eck, creator of the exhibit on women’s suffrage at the Buffalo History Museum. Call Carol Battaglia at 873-6279 or email info@kentonhistory.org.