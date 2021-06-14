Reporters' Notebook: June 14, 2021 – Keeping on

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” author Harriet Beecher Stowe, born on this date in 1811, “Never give up, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn.”
. . .
BANNER OCCASION – The Lancaster Elks, 33 Legion Parkway, Lancaster, will celebrate Flag Day at 6:30 p.m. today with a program that includes a brief history of the Stars and Stripes, a presentation by the Depew American Legion Post and a flag retirement by Boy Scouts. Light refreshments will follow.
. . .
ACT NOW – Today is the deadline for reservations for a free program on the women’s suffrage movement in Western New York at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Tonawanda-Kenmore History Museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. Speaker is Susan Eck, creator of the exhibit on women’s suffrage at the Buffalo History Museum. Call Carol Battaglia at 873-6279 or email info@kentonhistory.org.
Reservations also are needed today for the Amherst Christian Women’s Connection buffet luncheon at 11:30 a.m. June 23 in Classics V, 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd. Amherst. American Caroling Company will present “A Tribute to America” and Carol McCormick will give a talk on practical life strategies. Cost is $25. To reserve, call 775-5002.
Members of all classes from the 1970s at Lafayette High School have until Tuesday to arrange to attend a ‘70s Reunion on July 2 in Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant, 3785 South Park Ave., Blasdell. Cost is $25. Call Margaret Torregrossa Pagliacci, Class of 1979, at 908-9184 or email margaretpagliacci@roadrunner.com.
. . .
HELPING OUT – Ten Lives Cat Adoption Group will benefit from all orders today at Pizza Del Aureo’s, 615 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora. Owners Bob and Kathy Aures, who adopted a cat from Ten Lives Club’s East Aurora PetSmart location, will donate 10% of their sales to the agency. For info, call 655-3345 or visit pizzadelaureos.com.
. . .
GROWING SEASON – Jim Charlier of Garden Walk Buffalo is guest speaker in the weekly free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. To link to it, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.
. . .
FEELINGS – Crisis counselors from NY Project Hope will lead a free session at 4 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom for anyone who wants to talk, listen and connect around their Covid-19 feelings. To link to it, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/816745692021. For more info, visit shswhy.org or call 566-6506.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Darryl Gies, India Walton, Jim Brennan, Charles W. Banta, Cheryl Bierma, Jessica Bielmann, Janet Kobos, Adair Saviola, Marina Nicolee, Brenda Alesii, Alan R. McGrath, Andrew Czosek, Thomas Zak, Ronald Utzig, Michael Cacciatore, Pattie Sacco, Ron Lacz, Denis Lloyd, Patti Menig, Daniel Lawrence, Diane Wilson and Kim Steck.
AND TUESDAY – Rick Miller, Stan Kozlowski, Deena McNeil, ElizaBeth Berry, Kelly Hayes McAlonie, Mercedes Reinbolt, David Chiazza, Parnee Locke, Tricia Cunningham, Isabel Robitaille, Dylan Sasiadek, Jack Mruk, Jackson Sabo, Jordan Healy, Deanna Wach, Verona Lizette Moody, Aaron Tichenor, Sara Meehan, John Denecke, Dan Sullivan, Brek Cockrell, Ginny Taber and Linda Ryndak.
