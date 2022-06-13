Reporters' Notebook: June 13, 2022 – Could this be magic?

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Irish poet and dramatist William Butler Yeats, born on this date in 1865, “The world is full of magic things, patiently waiting for our senses to grow sharper.”

. . .

HERE’S DINNER – Monday night cookouts resume from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at South Buffalo American Legion Post, 136 Cazenovia St., weather permitting. On the grill will be burgers, hot dogs, Italian sausage and chicken. For info, call 716-826-9557.

. . .

TALKING POINTS – Robert Shibley, dean of the University at Buffalo School of Architecture and Planning, speaks in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84165550277.

Reservations are due Tuesday for the next installment of Amherst’s Let’s Do Lunch series, featuring Dr. Patricia A. Knight, at noon Wednesday in the Anchor Bar, 6635 Transit Road. She will talk about the divine guidance behind her book, “Start With Me.” Email contact information to AACPP_Lets_Do_Lunch@protonmail.com.

. . .

FEEL BETTER – The Buffalo Laughers offer free laughter sessions with yoga breathing techniques to relieve stress at 11 a.m. Tuesdays through fall at the Williamsville Depot, 86 S. Long St. For more info, call Joyce Haskell at 716-633-5587.

. . .

REUNION TIME – A 50th year reunion for the Classes of 1972 from Heim Middle, Casey and Mill schools in Williamsville will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. June 25 in the Irishman, 5601 Main St., Williamsville. $20 per person, includes appetizers. Reservations needed by Saturday. For details, email Kim Jackson-Norwich at Queenkjn@gmail.com.

Members of Williamsville North High School’s Class of 1970 are invited to a 50th plus 2 reunion from 5 to 9 p.m. July 14 in Island Park in Williamsville during Old Home Days. For info, email Kathleen Gilden Ganz at kgganz@gmail.com.

. . .

PITCH IN – The Burchfield Nature and Art Center, 2001 Union Road, West Seneca, is looking for new members and volunteers to help as it brings activities back to its main building, which has been closed since 2017. For more info, call 716-677-4843 or visit BurchfieldNAC.org.

Bloom Scouts are needed for the annual Kenmore in Bloom event June 25 to July 9 to evaluate front gardens for Bloom Awards. Call 716-877-0477 or email mail@villageofkenmore.com.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Andres D. Ortiz, Will Keresztes, Claire Govern, Edison Eagle, Therese Purcell, Dolores Kurzdorfer, Jay Griggsby, Lottiesue Koszela, Stacy Schneider, Bill Whalen, Ronald Reynolds, Kim Steck, Lyn Babbitt, Mary Kay Bewley, David Hess, Leonard Duk, Paul Wodowski, Teri Black and Richard Tindell.

AND TUESDAY – Jim Brennan, Charles W. Banta, Darryl Gies, Joyce Jividen, Patti Sacco, Cheryl Bierma, Alan R. McGrath, Adair Saviola, Lisa Vickers, Brenda Alesii, Michael Cacciatore, Ronald Utzig, Daniel Lawrence, Father Walter Grabowski and Mike Grimaldi.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.