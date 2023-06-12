OLAF FUB SEZ: In the words of diarist Anne Frank, born on this date in 1929, “How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.”

ONE FOR GARFIELD – Pizza Del Aureo’s, 615 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora, will donate 10% of all sales from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today to Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group. For a menu, visit pizzadelaureos.com.

TALKING POINTS – Mark Wenzler from the CHQ Climate Change Initiative is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE speaker series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/84155922112.

“How I Wrote a Book in Eight Weeks” is the topic as author and former Buffalo Police detective Dennis M. Adams speaks at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Cazenovia Neighborhood Library, 155 Cazenovia St. To save a seat, call 716-821-0564.

Michele Pratt, benefits broker for Aebly & Associates, Joe Winter from the Family Business Center at Niagara University, and Jennifer Rung, director of business development at The Buffalo News, are featured speakers at a lunch hosted by the West Seneca Chamber of Commerce at noon Tuesday in the West Seneca Community Center, 1300 Union Road. No charge for lunch. Seating limited. Call 716-674-4900.

ALL NATURAL – Master gardener Lynn Chimera gives a presentation on our native plants at a meeting of the Kenmore Garden Club at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Road. For more info, call 716-833-3899.

The Hamburg Garden Club hosts a tour of picturesque Sara’s Garden and Nursery, 389 East Ave., Brockport, at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Guests welcome. Bring a bag lunch. For reservations, email lonabutler4@gmail.com.

REUNION TIME – Organizers of a 50th reunion for the Class of 1973 at Baker Victory High School would like to get in touch with classmates. Call Donna Beutler Jeffers at 716-868-8266.

Mount St. Joseph Academy’s Class of 1972 is holding a 51st reunion weekend July 7 to 9 and wants to hear from classmates. Visit msja1972reunion.page.

A reunion for students from all years at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary School on Albany Street in Buffalo will be held July 9 in Clarence Town Park, 10405 Main St. Reservations needed by June 30. Call Helen Brown Kurzdorfer at 716-400-7977 or Rosie DiLiberto Mendolera at 716-881-1306.

The Kenmore East High School Class of 1973 will have its 50th reunion July 14 to 16. For more info and to register, visit kenmoreast73.com.

The Class of 1973 at Bishop McMahon High School is celebrating its 50th reunion on July 15. For more info, call Angela Territo at 585-230-6287.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Robert Gioia, Corey Rae Rodda, Claude Welch, Lynn Schutt, Alan S. Markert, John Kolb, Cathy Lelonek, Noreen Pignatoro, Evangeline Rose Woroniecki, Daine Wilson, Vickie Bieger, Rev. Paula Gustafson, Steve Jankowski, Linda Cryan, Kyle Farner, Harold M. Halpern, Elizabeth Lesswing, Judy Fabiniak and Diane Wilson.

AND TUESDAY – Joy Griggsby, Andres D. Ortiz, Will Keresztes, Ronald Reynolds, Sharon Wojtas, Edison Eagle, Lyn Babbitt, Kim Steck, David Hess, Bill Whalen, Claire Govern, Richard Tindell, Dolores Kurzdorfer, Teri Black, Leonard Duk, Paul Wodowski, Lottie Sue Koszela and Mary Kay Bewley.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.