Reporters' Notebook: June 11, 2021 – Weekend invitations

LET’S EAT – Trinity United Methodist Church, 711 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, offers a barbecue pulled pork take-out dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. today. Dinners are $10, cash only, and include a pork sandwich, macaroni salad, baked beans and dessert.

The Holy Name Society of the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, will host a drive-through chicken barbecue beginning at noon Saturday. Dinners are $12, cash only. For more info, call 683-5254 or visit annunciation.cc.

READY TO GROW – The Hamburg Garden Club will hold its annual perennial plant sale from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hamburg Farmers Market, 45 Church St., Hamburg.