Reporters' Notebook: June 11, 2021 – Weekend invitations

OLAF FUB SEZ: A favorite verse from British playwright and poet Ben Jonson, born on this date in 1572, “Drink to me only with thine eyes,/ And I will pledge with mine;/ Or leave a kiss but in the cup/ And I’ll not look for wine.”
. . .
LET’S EAT – Trinity United Methodist Church, 711 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, offers a barbecue pulled pork take-out dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. today. Dinners are $10, cash only, and include a pork sandwich, macaroni salad, baked beans and dessert.
The Holy Name Society of the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, will host a drive-through chicken barbecue beginning at noon Saturday. Dinners are $12, cash only. For more info, call 683-5254 or visit annunciation.cc.
. . .
READY TO GROW – The Hamburg Garden Club will hold its annual perennial plant sale from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hamburg Farmers Market, 45 Church St., Hamburg.
The South Towns Gardeners will hold a sale of plants and garden decorations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Burchfield Nature and Art Center, 2001 Union Road at Clinton Street, West Seneca.
. . .
STEPPING OUT – Genesee County Park and Forest, 11095 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany, will offer another in its series of guided dog walks at 10 a.m. Saturday. Current license and rabies shots required. Cost is $5. Pre-registration required. Call 585-344-1122.
Medaille College will sponsor a free Parkside Walking Tour at 10 a.m. Sunday from the campus at 18 Agassiz Circle. The tour will explore the campus grounds, the Humboldt Parkway houses and Delaware Park. A small reception will follow.
. . .
HAND MADE – The Sage Center hosts a Father’s Day Crafter and Vendor Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Admission is free.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Tom Barone, Ryan Miller, Shawn Stepner, Rachel Beerman, Cory Haqq, Pat Weisenburg, Sister Teresa Marie Klimek, Jay McDonnell, Sophie Grzybek, Chris Bartkowiak, Eddie Bognar, Diane Klajbor, Maddie Whalen, Kathy Szlachetka, Tommy McClam and Maura Graber.
AND SATURDAY – Elizabeth Lesswing, Betty Ireland, Robert Gioia, Corey Rae Rodda, Claude Welch, Shirley E. Lowe, Nancy Pulinski Rudnicki, Courtney Halligan, Neil Ehrenreich, Courtney Halligan, Lynn Schutt, Noreen Pignataro, Cathy Lelonek, Evangeline Rose Woroniecki, Vickie Bieger, Rev. Paula Gustafson, Steve Jankowski, Judy Fabiniak, Harold Halpern and Ellis Jarsky.
AND SUNDAY – Lottie “Sue” Koszela, Andres D. Ortiz, Will Keresztes, Joy Griggsby, Claire Govern, Ron Reynolds, Sharon Wojtas, Bill Whalen, Lyn Babbitt, Ezra Zapp, Savannah Zapp, David Hess, Jamie Pike, Stacy Schneider, Brianna Schneider, David “Doc” Varecka, Dolores Kurzdorfer and Richard Tindell.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.