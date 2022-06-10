Reporters' Notebook: June 10, 2022 – You're the best

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from singer and actress Judy Garland, born Frances Ethel Gumm on this date in 1922, “Be a first-rate version of yourself, not a second-rate version of someone else.”

. . .

HEADS AND TAILS – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group hosts its 14th annual Beer for Cats happy hour from 5 to 7:30 p.m. today in Mr. Goodbar, 1110 Elmwood Ave. Green City Double Dry Hopped IPA is featured. Drink tickets sold two for $12 or four for $20.

. . .

TUNED UP – Acoustic Jelly, a band that plays low-fi versions of everything from Del Shannon to the Tragically Hip, kicks off Rock the Locks at 7 tonight at the Lockport Community Market site, 57 Canal St. Vendors will have food and beverages from 5 p.m. onward.

. . .

BARGAIN TIME – More than 100 homes will take part in the annual Gigantic Kenmore Garage Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sales maps available at villageofkenmore.com or on Saturday at the Village Green at Delaware Avenue and Delaware Road.

. . .

BIG RIGS – The New York Power Authority will have cranes, excavators and Pinky, the first pink concrete mixer truck in Western New York, at its touch-a-truck and family safety day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Niagara Power Vista, 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston. Admission is free.

. . .

MUNCHIES – St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 1475 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, holds a WNY Fun Food popcorn sale with many flavors from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more info, call 716-674-1233 or visit st-petersucc.org.

. . .

THINK GREEN – Friends of Reinstein Woods holds a pop-up plant sale and mini-market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew. For more info, call 716-683-5959 or visit reinsteinwoods.org.

Also holding a plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday is the Cheektowaga Garden Club. It’s at Shelter No. 2 in Stiglmeier Park, 810 Losson Road.

. . .

SING OUT – The Vocalis Chamber Choir gives an encore performance of its 20th anniversary concert at 4 p.m. Sunday in Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Ave. $20, $10 students and seniors. For more info, call 716-480-8318 or visit BSCBuffalo.org/events.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Phil Rumore, Amy Vigneron, Charles Castiglia, Doug Hartmayer, Kyle Williams, Cleo Calloway, Shawntai R. Smith, Steve Ruminski, Sue Danzer, Ken Schmitt, Ryan LoTempio, Kathy Gwitt, Len Saran, Eric Perry, Janet Mobius, Lucy Betz, Clare Atkinson, Nancy Shields, Kaylee Wise, Mandy Schlegel, Jacqueline Taylor, Dawn Boudreau, Gerard Ruszczyk, Matt Williams, Erica Ruszczyk and Kathy Fazzino.

AND SATURDAY – Tom Barone, Ryan Miller, Shawn Stepner, Rachel Beerman, Cory Haqq, Pat Weisenburg, Sister Teresa Marie Klimek, Brittany Moore, Brandon Pasniak, Maddie Whalen, Kathy Szlachetka and Eddie Bognar.

AND SUNDAY – Robert Gioia, Corey Rae Rodda, Claude Welch, Shirley E. Lowe, Elizabet Lesswing, Vickie Christopher, Alan S. Markert, John Kolb, Evangeline Rose Woroniecki, Diane Wilson, Noreen Pignatora, Cathy Lelonek, Sharon DePerro, Judy Fabiniak, Lynn Schutt, Steve Jankowski, Vickie Bieger, Rev. Paula Gustafson and Linda Cryan.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

Today’s online edition of Reporters’ Notebook contains items that appear in shorter form in the print edition, due to space limitations.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.