Reporters' Notebook: June 1, 2022 – Finding favor

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to actress Marilyn Monroe, born on this date in 1926, “Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together.”

. . .

GREEN THUMBS – The Youngstown Garden Club holds a plant and herb sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Red Brick School, 240 Lockport St., Youngstown.

The Lancaster Garden Club will be hold its annual plant and garden market sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Senior Center, 100 Oxford Ave. For more info, call Barbara Bart at 716-684-9231.

Cheri Vogel, master gardener at the Hull Family Home and Farmstead, 5976 Genesee St., Lancaster, leads a tour of Mrs. Hull’s kitchen garden and the medicinal plants grown there at 1 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $12. For reservations, call 716-837-0893.

. . .

People are also reading…

MILESTONE MOMENT – St. Stanislaus Church, Fillmore Avenue and Peckham Street, kicks off its 150th anniversary celebration with a Mass in Polish and English at noon Sunday, featuring the Chopin Singing Society, followed by a reception in the Social Hall. Reservations required. Call 716-854-5510 or email ststanbm@roadrunner.com.

. . .

HELPING OUT – Starting this week, the Mental Health Association in Niagara County is offering support groups in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 140 Rainbow Blvd., Niagara Falls. On first and third Thursdays, the Depression/Anxiety Group meets at 3:30 p.m. and the Grief Support Group meets at 4:30. On the second and fourth Thursdays, the Dissociative Identity Disorder Social Hour meets at 3:30 p.m. and the Peer Support Group at 4:30. For more info, call Crys Hites at 716-425-1458 or email chites@mhanc.com.

. . .

THE PLOT THICKENS – The Homewood Theater Company returns to the Williamsville Depot, 86 S. Long St., with a new play by director Marty Bauer, a reader’s theater presentation of “The Mystery of the Missing Sapphire,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and June 10 and 11. Tickets are $8, $6 students and seniors, $4 kids 12 and under. For more info, call 716-636-5798.

. . .

SCENIC STROLL – Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio will lead a hike into the Niagara River Gorge at 10 a.m. Saturday, starting from the Niagara Gorge Discovery Center just north of Main Street and following the Great Gorge Railway trail. For info, call 716-696-0086.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Karima Amin, Judy Cunningham, Douglas Cone, Sam Sugarman, Ben Siegel, Jimmy Sabadasz, Geri Golda, Maryann Ernst, Sean Klyczek, Jim Sabadasz, Joann Niemann, Jerome Sundquist, Qiana Laster and Marilyn Kopnak.

AND THURSDAY – Bill Finkelstein, John Bycina Sr., Paul Ehret, Brendon Webster, Ginny Williams, Krista Seddon, Sarah Haykel, Andrzej Kubiak, Sean Quinn, Mavis Kwiatek, Ann Marie Stanton, Shami Abraham, Mike Buczkowski, Patti Lattimore, Scott Dingeldey, Mark Gipp, Audrey Kull and David Smolen.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Lawsuit: Canisius College professor sexually harassed female students

Lawsuit: Canisius College professor sexually harassed female students

Heralded biology professor Michael Noonan frequently traveled across the world with Canisius College students, filming wildlife and making videos aimed at conserving the natural environment. But Noonan's actions on one of those trips and on campus – including allegations that he repeatedly sexually harassed female students – are now the focus of a federal lawsuit against the college.

Uncertainty looms for the remnants of Agatha

