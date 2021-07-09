Reporters' Notebook: July 9, 2021 – It's elemental!

OLAF FUB SEZ: An assessment by neurologist and author Oliver Sacks, born on this date in 1933, “At 11, I could say ‘I am sodium’ (Element 11), and now at 79, I am gold.”

. . .

PAGE TURNERS – The summer used book sale starts Saturday and continues to July 17 in the North Tonawanda History Museum, 712 Oliver St. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Paperbacks are 50 cents. Hardcovers are $1. Buy a bag and fill it for $5.

. . .

SOUP TIME – The monthly chowder sale begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Volunteer Fire Company of Bergholz, 2470 Niagara Road. It’s drive-through only, no personal containers. All chowder comes in two-quart containers for $9, payable when it’s brought to your vehicle.

. . .