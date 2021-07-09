Reporters' Notebook: July 9, 2021 – It's elemental!

OLAF FUB SEZ: An assessment by neurologist and author Oliver Sacks, born on this date in 1933, “At 11, I could say ‘I am sodium’ (Element 11), and now at 79, I am gold.”
. . .
PAGE TURNERS – The summer used book sale starts Saturday and continues to July 17 in the North Tonawanda History Museum, 712 Oliver St. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Paperbacks are 50 cents. Hardcovers are $1. Buy a bag and fill it for $5.
. . .
SOUP TIME – The monthly chowder sale begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Volunteer Fire Company of Bergholz, 2470 Niagara Road. It’s drive-through only, no personal containers. All chowder comes in two-quart containers for $9, payable when it’s brought to your vehicle.
. . .
PEN IN HAND – Retired firefighter and Buffalo native Mark Hannon stops into Dog Ears Bookstore, 688 Abbott Road, from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday to sign copies of his crime novels, “The Vultures” and “Every Man for Himself,” both set in Buffalo. For more info, visit dogearsbookstore.org.
. . .
SUNDAY DINNERS – Lt. Col. Matt Urban Post 7275, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 3741 Walden Ave., Lancaster, offers a steak dinner beginning at noon Sunday for dining in or taking out. Dinners are $14. For info, call 681-8387.
Also starting at noon Sunday is a drive-through Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue at Payne Avenue Christian Church, 1459 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda. Dinners are $12. For tickets and info, call 990-3942 or 260-1217.
. . .
COME ON DOWN – Get your EC 200 Erie County Bicentennial passbook stamped at the open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Tonawanda-Kenmore History Museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Sue Kowalski, Andy Peterson, Adam Zyglis, Christa Foschio-Bebak, Capt. Kevin Caffery, Josh Young, Lynny Kopec, Patty Murray, Katie Schworm Perry, Michele Warner, Toddy Hibbard, Jennifer Giolando, Connor Getz, Carol Mahiques, Juanita Passantino, Julie Fabian, Elaine Pulera, Leila Kuhns, Sis McCormick, Brandi Huller, Beverly Muhlbauer, Annamarie Crimi, Victoria Schaller and Jessica Hageman.
AND SATURDAY – Bill Rushmore, Jeff Miers, Gail Johnstone, Ashley Rowe, Peter Cimino, Geraldine Ford, Robert Hargro, Amy Sullivan, Binky Smith, Timothy Morrisette, Jim Urbaniak, Julie Holdaway, Jeremiah Hassett, MaryAnn Hassett, Sherrie Boldt, Adriel Meyer, Brandon Toepfer, Dr. Bob Conschafter, Heidi Conschafter, Carson Sauer, Cali Schneider, Dakin Pascucci, Joe Cukierski, Anne Injaychock, Dorothy Zmuda, Mark Fitzpatrick, Natalie Argy, Rev. Mark Noonan and Robie Lewis.
AND SUNDAY – Jonathon Welch, Greg Lodinsky, Christine Malarkey, Ann Marie McGrath, Beatrice Glatz, Giavanne Granelli, Shannon Halt, Amber Naab, Ginny Cummings, Eugene Czosek Jr., Madison A. Baginski, Christine Kowalewski, Zoe Stablewski, Conrad Cieslinski, Kennedy Kozlowski, Carl L. Bucki, Chrissy Keroack, Kevin Enser, Rose McCabe, Mike Hennesey, Grayson Snyder, Ann Kowal, Nancy Carlino, Ellen Gibson, Susan Higgins and Michael Kreutzer.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.
Today’s online edition of Reporters’ Notebook contains items that appear in shorter form in the print edition, due to space limitations.