Reporters' Notebook: July 8, 2022 – Looking good

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to former Vice President Nelson Rockefeller, born on this date in 1908, “There are three periods in life: youth, middle age and ‘how well you look.’”

. . .

YOUNG AT HEART – Vidler’s, 676-694 Main St., East Aurora, celebrates its 92nd anniversary Saturday with a cake-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Along with free cake while it lasts, Spider-Man and a princess will entertain kids and, as usual, youngsters will get free dimes to take a ride on Sandy, the store’s mechanical horse.

. . .

TALKING POINTS – Dr. Russell Wigginton, president of the National Civil Rights Museum, leads a community conversation at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Buffalo Science Museum auditorium. Those who attend are asked to RSVP by calling 716-896-5200, Ext. 321. Lunch will follow in Martin Luther King Jr. Park, catered by Delaware North.

. . .

TIME TO EAT – The monthly chowder sale starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Volunteer Fire Company of Bergholz, 2470 Niagara Road. It’s drive-thru only, no personal containers. All chowder comes in two-quart containers for $10.

A pair of drive-thru Chiavetta’s chicken barbecues are on the schedule this weekend – noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Payne Avenue Christian Church, 1459 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at St. Pius X Church, 1700 North French Road, Getzville. Dinners are $13.

. . .

TUNED UP – The Clarence Symphony Orchestra begins its summer season with a Salute to America at 7 p.m. Sunday in Clarence Town Park, 10405 Main St. For more info, visit clarenceconcert.org.

. . .

DOUBLE BILLING – Music and art converge upon the City of Tonawanda this weekend. Former Buffalo Bill Butch Rolle and his band play a free concert from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Canal Street Pavilion, Main and Niagara streets, with some current Bills in attendance. Donations of canned food items requested. Then on Sunday, the 18th annual Art on the Riverwalk brings local artists to Niawanda Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Cindy Darone, Maryalice Demler, Rodney Appleby, Kevin Keenan, Kilissa Cissoko, Sarah Guitart, Bill Flynn, Cynnie Gaasch, Dr. Lauren Kuwik, Rocco A. Guadagna Jr., Nina Jok, Nicolas Moreno, Eleanor Was, Kayla Fyfe, Casie Amodeo, Victoria Schaller, April Kawka, Rocco Guadagna Jr., Barbara McKenna, Kaitlin May, Bill Sniderhan, Patrick Westlake, Molly Byrne, Kathleen Gielow, Sheila Gervase Cain, Sandy Levan, Caleb Knapp, Peyton Thomas Buczkowski and Delaney Sokolowski.

AND SATURDAY – Adam Zyglis, Christa Foschio-Bebak, Capt. Kevin Caffery, Jessica Hageman, Patty Murray, Paulette Willett, Katie Perry, Juanita Passantino, Marilyn B. Yeates, Elaine Pulera, Leila Kuhns, Annamarie Crimi, Brandi Huller, Beverly Muhlbauer, Tom Lardo, Sis McCormick, Julie Fabian, Lynny Kopec Barnes, Janice Frankie, Toddy Hibbard and Jennifer Giolando.

AND SUNDAY – Bill Rushmore, Jeff Miers, Gail Johnstone, Ashley Rowe, Peter Cimino, Geraldine Ford, Josh Young, Robert Hargro, Donna Ryan, Mary Ann Gentile Niwinski, Jeremiah Hassett, MaryAnn Hassett, Jilian Zych, Rev. Mark Noonan, Dr. Bob Conschafter, Heidi Conschafter, Cali Schneider, Dakin Pascucci, Natalie Argy, Joe Cukierski, Amy Sullivan, Binky Smith, Dom Panale, Tony Pioletti, Sherrie Boldt, Dorothy Zamuda, Mark Fitzpatrick, Joshua Alessi and Julie Holdaway.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

Several items in today's column appear in shorter versions in the print edition due to space limitations.