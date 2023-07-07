OLAF FUB SEZ: A question from legendary baseball pitcher Satchel Paige, born on this date in 1906, “How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you are?”

. . .

OLD WORLD TREATS – SS. Cyril and Methody Macedonian Orthodox Church, 4785 Lake Ave., Blasdell, opens its 33rd Macedonian Festival from 4 p.m. to midnight today, with ethnic foods and desserts, plus Macedonian beer, wine, music, folk dancing and cultural displays. It continues from noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

. . .

TUNED UP – Central Park United Methodist Church, 216 Beard Ave., offers choir director and organist Matt Caputy and soprano Julia Anne Cordani in “A Night of Rachmaninoff, Dvorak and Rimsky Korsakov” at 8 p.m. tonight. Admission is free.

. . .

BARGAIN HUNT – The Walden Park Tenant Council and Walden Heights Block Club host a sidewalk yard sale on Bakos Boulevard off Walden Avenue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

. . .

BIG RIGS – The City of Lockport Youth and Recreation invites youngsters of all ages to touch a truck from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in Outwater Park, Prospect Street and Outwater Drive. Vehicles from 18 agencies will be featured. Free hot dogs and baby cones for the first 200 kids.

. . .

HISTORY UNFOLDS – Vicky Johnson-Dahl, author of “Buffalo in 50 Maps,” will talk about what maps can teach us about local history at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Central Library in Lafayette Square. Librarians from the Grosvenor Room also will show maps from the library’s extensive collection. Admission is free.

. . .

LICKIN’ GOOD – Payne Avenue Christian Church, 1459 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda, hosts a drive-thru Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Dinners are $14, cash and Venmo only.

Central Park United Methodist Church, 216 Beard Ave., offers a Weidner’s chicken barbecue, eat in or take out, from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Dinners $15, chicken only $10.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Carolyn Raeke, Jennifer Guercio, Jennifer Lata Rung, Judy Quinn, Mike “Zip” Kramer, Kathy Albon, Anthony Gugino, John Grzymala, Joseph J. Czerniak, Peyton Thomas Buczkowski, Janie Caulder, Patti Rogalski, Judie McCabe and Kristi McCabe.

AND SATURDAY – Cindy Darone, Maryalice Demler, Rodney Appleby, Kilissa Cissoko, Sarah Guitart, Bill Flynn, Cynnie Gaasch, Dr. Lauren Kuwik, Rocco A. Guadagna Jr., Susan Rohauer, Dakota Penkalski, Angel Degener, Norman Toy, April Kawka, Casie Amodeo, Caleb Knapp, Sandy Levan, Barbara McKenna, Trevor Conschater, Kathleen Gielow, Molly Byrne, Sheila Cain, Kaitlin May, Bill Sniderhan, Patrick Westlake and Carol Hazel.

AND SUNDAY – Adam Zyglis, Christa Foschio-Bebak, Capt. Kevin Caffery, Rashi Sharma, Andrew Peterson, Ella Grace Witman, Michael Czuprynski, Peter Karaszewski, Lynny Kopec, Brian Cavanaugh, Bernie Alexander, David Szpara, Teddy Hibbard, Jennifer Ciolando, Jessica Hageman, Annamarie Crimi, Marilyn B. Yeates, Julie Fabian, Tom Lardo and Leila Kuhns.