Reporters' Notebook: July 7, 2021 – Connections

LINKED UP – Lockport and North Tonawanda will have a two-wheeled connection from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. “Pedals to Petals” will encourage bicyclists to use the Erie Canalway/Empire State Trail between the two cities in conjunction with the weekend’s Lockport in Bloom celebration and North Tonawanda’s Garden Walk.

Information can be picked up at welcome booths at the Carnegie Art Center, 240 Goundry St., North Tonawanda; and in Lockport at the Lockport Community Farmers Market, 79 Canal St.; and the Kenan Center, 433 Locust St.

For bikers of legal age, the Carnegie Art Center booth also will have 50 drink tickets for Stooge’s Stuffed Burger Bar, 2 Pine St., Lockport, and the Lockport Farmers Market booth will have 50 drink tickets for Prosper Brewing, 72 Webster St., North Tonawanda.