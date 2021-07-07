Reporters' Notebook: July 7, 2021 – Connections

OLAF FUB SEZ: A question from legendary baseball pitcher Satchel Paige, born on this date in 1906, “How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you are?”
. . .
LINKED UP – Lockport and North Tonawanda will have a two-wheeled connection from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. “Pedals to Petals” will encourage bicyclists to use the Erie Canalway/Empire State Trail between the two cities in conjunction with the weekend’s Lockport in Bloom celebration and North Tonawanda’s Garden Walk.
Information can be picked up at welcome booths at the Carnegie Art Center, 240 Goundry St., North Tonawanda; and in Lockport at the Lockport Community Farmers Market, 79 Canal St.; and the Kenan Center, 433 Locust St.
For bikers of legal age, the Carnegie Art Center booth also will have 50 drink tickets for Stooge’s Stuffed Burger Bar, 2 Pine St., Lockport, and the Lockport Farmers Market booth will have 50 drink tickets for Prosper Brewing, 72 Webster St., North Tonawanda.
Meanwhile, the Kenan Center also will be hosting the American Craftsmen Artisan Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5. For tickets and more info, call 433-2617 or visit kenancenter.org.
. . .
ALL AROUND US – The wonders of the insect world provide the theme for a new event, Bug Fest, Saturday afternoon in Seneca Park, 308 S. Eighth St., Lewiston. Sponsored by the Lewiston Council on the Arts and the Lewiston Public Library, it includes a butterfly release, a demonstration beehive with honey tasting, a story from children’s librarian Ann Seijka, woodcarving by the Chainsaw Chix and music.
Pre-registration required for sessions at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Bug costumes encouraged. Every registered child will get a goodie bag. Rain date is July 17. To sign up, call 754-4720.
. . .
DINNER BELL – Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, will offer shrimp dinners and baked or fried fish dinners from 4 p.m. Friday until sold out. Dinners are $11 and $12, take-out only. For more info, call 685-5766.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Marty Kennedy, Judy Quinn, Lorna Brewer, Carolyn Raeke, Jennifer Guercio, Mary Ann Kresse, Jennifer Lata Rung, Vertia “Chummy” Winn, Mike Kramer Sr., Nancy Kelley, Debby Johnson, Karen Kozakowski, Kayla Fyfe, John Shields, Kathy Albon, Marilyn B. Yeates, Rhonda Nowicki, Elsie Pantano, Barb Woody, Trevor Conschafter, Megan Lichtenthal, Judy Quinn, Patti Rogalski and Peyton Thomas Buczkowski,
AND THURSDAY – Cindy Darone, Maryalice Demler, Rodney Appleby, Kilissa Cissoko, Sarah Guitart, Bill Flynn, Cynnie Gaasch, Dr. Lauren Kuwik, Rocco A. Guadagna Jr., Nina Jok, Angel Degener, Dakota Penkalski, Norman Toy, Ann Gilbert, Patricia Keller, Ashley Allen, Caleb Knapp, Casie Amodeo, Barbara McKenna, Jeff Riel, Jon Christiano, Landon Birkemeier, Molly Byrne, Kathleen Robinson Gielow, Sheila Gervase-Cain, Kaitlin Melisz May and Caryn Benton.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.