Reporters' Notebook: July 6, 2022 – Happy returns

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from the 14th Dalai Lama, born on this date in 1935, “Give the ones you love wings to fly, roots to come back and reasons to stay.”

. . .

HOT TIME – A Super Cruz Night, a car show with live music by the Boneshakers in the beer tent, kicks off the Queen of Heaven Carnival at 4256 Seneca St., West Seneca, from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday.

Rides from Hammerl Amusements begin Friday, along with carnival food, beverages and more live bands. BW’s Smokin’ Barrels chicken barbecue will be on from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission and parking are free. So are shuttle buses from the West Seneca West High School parking lot, 43 Main St., every 20 minutes from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The carnival continues until midnight Friday and Saturday.

. . .

MARK THE DATE – Past presidents of the Orchard Park Garden Club will be honored at the club’s annual picnic at noon Thursday in Chestnut Ridge Park. Members also are asked to bring a small floral design that tells something about themselves and their love of gardening.

. . .

DINNER PLANS – Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, hosts a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Fried fish dinners $12, baked fish and shrimp $13.

. . .

OUT AND ABOUT – The Singles Social Club will meet and greet over coffee from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Tim Hortons, 8500 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls. For more info, call 716-550-1232.

. . .

STOP AND SHOP – Arts, crafts, antiques, auto parts, farm produce and flea market items will be offered at the first Wilson Market in the Country from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson Cambria Road (Route 425), Wilson. It’s sponsored by the Rotary Club of Niagara County Central. Admission and parking are free. For more info, visit niagara-county-central-rotary-club.org.

. . .

SUMMER SOUNDS – The Strictly Hip brings music of Tragically Hip to the Music in the Gardens series from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Kenan Center Gardens, 433 Locust St., Lockport. Admission is free. For $10 VIP beer garden tickets, visit kenancenter.org.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Morris “Moe” Brown, Sandy Luedke, Andrew Fabiano, Joseph J. Czerniak, Eric T. Vallone, Tara Schafer, Jackson “Browne” Casey, Walter J. Albert, Barbara Czosek, Jerry Sobkowiak, Jillian Ann Carl, Christopher A. Kessler, Joe Miller, Janie Caulder, Sue Piccione, Denise L. Brucz, Bill Lutey, Rico Frosolone, Bob DiVita, Kathy Mazurek, Mary Pat Schreck, Rob Fronckowiak and Sam Giarratano.

AND THURSDAY – Herman Sparks, Lorna Brewer, Carolyn Raeke, Jennifer Guercio, Mary Ann Kresse, Jennifer Lata Rung, Vertia “Chummy” Winn, Judy Quinn, Debby Johnson, Karen Kozakowski, John Shields, Kathy Albon, Fred Hallgren, Karen Haaland, Trevor Conschafter, Judy Quinn, Patti Rogalski, Christopher Hough, McKenna K. Brusehaber, Fred Hallgren, Mike Kramer Sr., Anthony Gugino and David Young.

