OLAF FUB SEZ: According to cartoonist Bill Watterson, creator of “Calvin and Hobbes” and born on this date in 1958, “The problem with the future is that it keeps turning into the present.”

ARTFUL OCCASIONS – The Buffalo Society of Artists, one of the oldest cultural institutions in the nation, dating back to 1851, opens its Summer Exhibition with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Carnegie Art Center, 240 Goundry St., North Tonawanda. Featured are more than 60 artists juried by former Buffalo AKG Art Gallery director Louis Grachos. It continues through Aug. 5.

Visitors to the annual Chalk Art Festival in Perry from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday are invited to add their brush strokes to a community mural being created at 64-66 S. Main St. by renowned artist Shawn Dunwoody from Rochester. The festival runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If it rains, chalking will be done July 15. For more info, visit iloveperryny.com.

FUN, FUN, FUN – The 42nd annual Queen of Heaven Carnival at 4256 Seneca St., West Seneca, kicks off with a Classic Cruz Night from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, with food, raffles and music by the Boneshakers in the beer tent. Midway rides from Hammerl Amusements start running Friday. Added attraction from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday is a BW’s Smokin’ Barrels chicken and rib barbecue. Free shuttle buses will run from the West Seneca West Senior High School parking lot, 43 Main St., starting at 4 p.m. Friday and at noon Saturday and Sunday. For more info, visit qofhcarnival.com.

LOOKING AHEAD – Skygazers who want to take in the total eclipse of the sun from an optimal location next April 8 now can nail down accommodations at four state park campgrounds in Western New York. Campsites, cottages and cabins can be reserved for a minimum of two nights from April 4 to 8 at Allegany, Evangola, Four Mile Creek and Letchworth state parks at ReserveAmerica.Com.

CENTURY PLUS – Belated birthday greetings to Doris Coburn, a champion professional bowler in the 1960s and 1970s and a member of numerous Halls of Fame. She turned 101 on June 27.

