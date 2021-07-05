Reporters' Notebook: July 5, 2021 – Remembering

. . .

TALKING POINTS – The summer series of free IMAGINE virtual noon hour programs continues at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom, under the theme of “Imagine Place-based Lifelong Learning.” Guest speaker is Kevin V. Connors from Eco-Logic Studio Architecture and Engineering. The link is https://zoom.us/meeting/81451077298. Hosted by the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, it’s an Erie County 200 bicentennial event.

. . .

ANOTHER CHANCE – There’s now a second day to visit the Lockport Community Farmers Market. In addition to Saturdays, it will be open 2 to 6 p.m. on Canal Street every Wednesday through Sept. 29 with local fruits and vegetables, food products and crafts. For more info or to become a vendor, visit lockportcommunitymarket.com or email market manager Grace Platt at lockportmarket@gmail.com.

. . .