Reporters' Notebook: July 5, 2021 – Remembering

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to cartoonist Bill Watterson, creator of “Calvin and Hobbes” and born on this date in 1958, “They say the world is a stage. But obviously the play is unrehearsed and everybody is ad-libbing his lines.”
. . .
Pandemic Post Script
Faded floral tablecloth,
Half glass of chablis,
Candle weeping tears of wax,
Chair by me – empty.
– Sandra L. Ihlefeld, Amherst
. . .
ADDING TRIBUTE – To prepare for the arrival of its new African American Veterans Monument next year, the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park wants to gather photographs and other artifacts from local Black service members for its exhibits. Anyone with mementos of Black veterans should contact Shane Stevenson at 847-1773, ext. 11, or email shane@buffalonavalpark.org.
. . .
TALKING POINTS – The summer series of free IMAGINE virtual noon hour programs continues at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom, under the theme of “Imagine Place-based Lifelong Learning.” Guest speaker is Kevin V. Connors from Eco-Logic Studio Architecture and Engineering. The link is https://zoom.us/meeting/81451077298. Hosted by the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, it’s an Erie County 200 bicentennial event.
. . .
ANOTHER CHANCE – There’s now a second day to visit the Lockport Community Farmers Market. In addition to Saturdays, it will be open 2 to 6 p.m. on Canal Street every Wednesday through Sept. 29 with local fruits and vegetables, food products and crafts. For more info or to become a vendor, visit lockportcommunitymarket.com or email market manager Grace Platt at lockportmarket@gmail.com.
. . .
REUNION ALERT – The Bishop Timon High School Class of 1970 will hold its belated 50th reunion on Sept. 11, beginning with a 4 p.m. Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 450 Abbott Road, in honor of deceased classmates, followed by an evening reception at 6 p.m. at Cloverbank Country Club, 5324 Rogers Road, Hamburg. For info, call Gary Norsen at 585-750-1891.
. . .
