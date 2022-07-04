Reporters' Notebook: July 4, 2022 – First impression

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to advice columnist Ann Landers, born Esther “Eppie” Lederer on this date in 1918, “Opportunities are usually disguised as hard work, so most people don’t recognize them.”

. . .

FOURTH FEST – Charles N. DeGlopper Memorial Post 9249, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2121 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island, will hold an Independence Day celebration from the end of the Grand Island parade until 6 p.m. Attractions include a bounce house and games for kids, a petting zoo and pony rides from noon to 2 p.m., food, a beer tent and live music.

. . .

GIVING THANKS – Combat wounded Purple Heart veterans will be honored with a free dinner Sept. 22 by the Daughters of the American Revolution. Reservations are needed by July 21. Call Russ Ward at 716-587-1120.

. . .

TALKING POINTS – Author Rick Falkowski gives a free talk about Buffalo’s rock 'n' roll history at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Akron Newstead Senior Center, 5691 Cummings Road, Akron.

Bill O’Brien will talk about a book he compiled about Ellicottville’s veterans at a meeting of the Ellicottville Historical Society at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Ellicottville Memorial Library, 6499 Maples Road.

. . .

REUNION TIME – The Niagara Wheatfield High School Alumni Reunion for classes from 1960 to 1971 will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Gratwick Hose Pavilion, 110 Ward Road, North Tonawanda. Cost is $30, including a picnic buffet and beverages. Reservations are needed by July 31. Contact Sandra Walck, 2455 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn, NY 14132.

The Cleveland Hill High School Class of 1962 will hold a 60-year reunion picnic Aug. 4 in Fogelsonger Park in Clarence. For more info, call Laura LoBue Beckinghausen at 716-632-5018 or email lmbeck16@hotmail.com.

The Bishop McMahon High School Class of 1972 wants to contact classmates it hasn’t reached yet for its 50th reunion on Sept. 10. Email Karen Walker Falzone at Ritak1215@yahoo.com.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Seamus O’Malley, Rabbi Sara Rich, Judith Giardina, Ellen Przepasniak, Pauline Digati-Tripodi, Michael Janda, Paul Astolos, Bruce Mitchell, Gloria Stanz, Frank Fontana, Joan Conschafter, Lucy Tobias, John Sterling, Julie Musilli, Bernie Esposito and Gianfranco Balassone.

AND TUESDAY – Rob Hageman, Elaine Hayes, Liora Ziv, Rick Lancellotti, Geri Thompson, Ken Stefanski, Len Stefanski, Dian Lewin, Janice Kuczmarski, Ava Orcholski, Stephanie Fontana, Jim Read, Joanie O. Cavanaugh, Roberta D. Sampson, Bryan Stablewski, Bob Grabowski, Dom Colucci Sr., Dorothy Mursziewski and Sharon Vitrano.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.