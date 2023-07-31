OLAF FUB SEZ: According to “Harry Potter” novelist J. K. Rowling, born on this date in 1965, “It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies, but just as much to stand up to our friends.”

. . .

BRING THE KIDS – The Buffalo Central Terminal hosts its first-ever Family Movie Night at dusk Monday on the Great Lawn. Screening will be the animated 2016 Disney comedy “Zootopia.” Admission is free.

Party on the Plaza returns to Aquarium of Niagara, 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday with free family-friendly outdoor fun. Rain date is Aug. 9.

. . .

PRECIOUS CARGO – There are three free child car seat safety checks available Tuesday, courtesy of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. Two of them will be held from 4 to 9 p.m., one in Alden Town Park, 12800 W. Main St., Alden, the other at Erie 1 BOCES, 355 Harlem Road, West Seneca. For more info, call Deputy Trevor Williams at 716-858-2706 or email Trevor.Williams2@erie.gov. The third one is from 6 to 8 p.m. in Lincoln Park, 299 Decatur Road, Town of Tonawanda. For more info, call Lt. Timothy J. Partyka at 716-879-6625 or email tpartyka@tonawanda.ny.us.

. . .

DRUMSTICK BEAT – The Ladies Auxiliary of the Grand Island Fire Company hosts a Carrubba’s chicken barbecue from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the fire hall at 2275 Baseline Road. Dinners $15, drive-through only. For info and tickets, call Vicki Mock at 716-471-0713 or email sweetvic19@aol.com.

. . .

LOOKING BACK – Longtime Ellicottville resident Mary Fox will share her collection of photos of the village when the Ellicottville Historical Society meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Ellicottville Memorial Library, 6499 Maples Road. All are welcome.

. . .

IN STITCHES – The Southtown Needle Nuts chapter of the Embroiderers Guild of America will hold an exhibition of hand embroidery beginning Wednesday in the Orchard Park Library, 4570 S. Buffalo St. It is on view through Aug. 31.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Mary Travers Murphy, Ray Luedke, Lubitsa Wojno, Mara Huber, Dennis Gutfeld, Sharon Bachman, Maria Hardcastle, Burt Freiman, Kathie Renner, Jeff McGavis, Kelly Notterman, Margene Paris, Diane Fecio, Emma Coyle, Peter Fabry, Ethan Enright, David Farley, Michael E. Storck, Dee Meyer, Chanel Nkounkou, Peter Fabry, Jeffrey David McGavis, Bryce A. T. Hoehn, Bob Hellerer, Jack Kelleher and Jim “Creez” Creahan.

AND TUESDAY – Mark Butler, Selina Volpatti, Teresa Reile, Winston Chang, Kathleen Rooney, Bram Hamovitch, Kyle Uzar, Ric Iacobucci, Luca Iacobucci, Denise Knapp, Sister Catherine Taberski, Jenna Campanelli, Samantha Penziul, Clare Kurzanski, Jo Polowy, Sue Lampke, Jeanette Shields and Elaine Schroeder.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.