Reporters' Notebook: July 30, 2021 – Room to grow

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to legendary baseball manager Charles Dillon “Casey” Stengel, born on this date in 1890, “The trick is growing up without growing old.”
. . .
HOT WHEELS – The Orchard Park Lions Club Quaker Days Car and Motorcycle Show and Cruise returns to North Buffalo Street from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Car sign-in starts at 8:30 in the high school parking lot, cruise to the show at 11. Registration $20, $18 advance. Call Tony Zappia at 662-1806 or 479-5169. It’s one of many Quaker Days events, which include live music, food and an evening street dance.
. . .
ANOTHER CHANCE – Get your EC 200 Erie County Bicentennial passbook stamped at the open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Tonawanda-Kenmore History Museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda.
. . .
GOOD TIMES – Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, will host a free Fun Fest from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be a bounce house, face painting and sidewalk art, music for dancing, ice cream and Mass at 5.
. . .
GRAB AND GO – Sikora Post 1322, 950 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda, has a drive-through Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from 4 to 7 p.m. today. Dinners are $12. Pre-orders, call 525-0969.
Maryvale Drive Presbyterian Church, 425 Maryvale Drive off Harlem Road, Cheektowaga, offers a drive-through chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Dinners are $12. Pre-orders, call 864-5422.
. . .
HAIR OF THE DOG – Resurgence Brewing Co. celebrates the release of special beer cans featuring winners of its pet photo contest at a pet-friendly event from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the brewery, 55 Chicago St. Every case sold will help homeless animals in need.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Joseph R. Ciesinski, John Otero, Ed Drozen, Sue Joffe, Ivory Payne, Mary Lou Wiltberger, Shantell Robinson, Jim Creahan Sr., April Majchrowicz, Jeff McGavis, Maria Genero, Matt Brennan, Patricia Edbauer, Rob “Frog” O’Leary, McKenzie Kroll, Janet Taber, Russell Messier, Steve Ruszczyk, Phyllis Getz, Paula Betz, Rita Dietrich, Luann Westfield, Sister Marie Jessica Terek, Sister Michelle Marie Stachowiak, John Crinzi, Jack Kelleher, Megan R. Hauser, Sandy Brind’Amour, Dan Cunningham, Mike Nogle, Leanne Pinelli Murawski and Maureen Alico Brautlacht.
AND SATURDAY – Emma Coyle, Mary Travers Murphy, Ray Luedke, Lubitsa Wojno, Mara Huber, Dennis Gutfeld, Sharon Bachman, Maria Hardcastle, Burt Freiman, Kathie Renner, Kimberly Trammell, Gregg Graff, Kelly Notterman, Margene Paris, Deanne “Dee Dee” Vitrano Meyer, Linus Ullmark, Stephanie Germain and Christa Vidaver.
AND SUNDAY – Kyle Uzar, Betty A. Lewis, Mark Butler, Cleveland Fleming, Selina Volpatti, Teresa Reile, Winston Chang, Kathleen Rooney, Bram Hamovitch, Joan Shanhan, Ric Iacobucci, Luca Iacobucci, Denton Jajkowski, Sue Cummings, Jenna Campanelli, Dina Bycina, Denise Knapp, Sister Catherine Taberski, Matt Macmillan, Mary Clare Kurzanski, Jill Muscarella, Sandra Pepper, Jo Polowy, Sue Lampke, Ed Marschner, Elaine Schroeder, Mary Jane Michalski and Jeannette Shields.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.