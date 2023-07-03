OLAF FUB SEZ: According to humorist and newspaper columnist Dave Barry, born on this date in 1947, “Your hand and your mouth agreed many years ago that, as far as chocolate is concerned, there is no need to involve your brain.”

PLAY DATES – The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra follows up its annual performance at Sahlen Field tonight with a series of free concerts this week. The BPO plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Newstead Veterans Park, Buell Street, Akron; at 8 p.m. Friday in Bassett Park, Klein and Youngs roads, Amherst, and at 7 p.m. Sunday in Niawanda Park, Niagara Street, City of Tonawanda.

There’s also a free BPO Out of the Box evening Thursday at the African American Cultural Center, 350 Masten Ave., with vocalist MZ Erinn at 7 p.m. and BPO’s Sal Andolina and Friends at 7:30. Advance registration suggested. Visit bpo.org/out-of-the-box.

SWEET DEAL – Give a pint of blood at a ConnectLife blood drive this month and get a voucher for a pint of Perry’s Ice Cream. Donors at blood drives this week also will be entered to win one of two $100 Amazon gift cards that will be raffled off each day. For locations and to make an appointment, call 716-529-4270 or visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org.

NIGHT LIGHTS – Allegany State Park and the Western New York Mountain Biking Association are hosting a nighttime ride on Friday for the start of the firefly season. The ride, which begins with a social at 8:30 p.m., is off-road and for riders 16 and older. Riders must have mountain bikes, helmets and a light, preferably a red one. Registration is required. Space is limited. Call 716-379-6939.

WATER WORKS – Buffalo Lighthouse keeper and maritime historian Mike Vogel will narrate a two-hour tour of Buffalo Harbor next Sunday evening aboard the excursion yacht Grand Lady as part of the cruise line’s Cruise for a Cause program. Basket raffles and other offers will help restore harbor lights and manage historic sites. Boarding at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St., is at 6 p.m. Tickets are $38, $20 for kids 12 and under. For tickets and more info, visit grandlady.com and search for the July 9 date.

