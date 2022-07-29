Reporters' Notebook: July 29, 2022 – Recalibrating

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to stand-up comic “Professor” Irwin Corey, born on this date in 1914, “If we don’t change direction soon, we’ll end up where we’re going.”

GOOD TIMES – Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, hosts its second annual free fun fest from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be a bounce house, water slide, face painting, henna designs, games, snacks and ice cream.

STOP AND SHOP – After a two-year hiatus, the Orchard Park Historical Society brings back its lawn sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Jolls House Museum, 4287 S. Buffalo St. A $5 bag sale begins at 3:30.

Carousel, a clothing and collectibles shop at 6094 Main St., near Youngs Road, Williamsville, continues its 25th anniversary celebration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday by adding a makers market and craft show to its annual tent sale. For more info, call 716-634-5959.

CLASSIC IRON – The Williamsville Depot, 86 S. Long St., holds its annual car show from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday with food, music and tours led by depot historian Marty Bauer.

DINNER DATE – St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 4263 St. Francis Drive, Athol Springs, holds a Weidner’s chicken barbecue from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Dinners are $14 with beverage and dessert.

DOG DAY – Adoptable rescue animals will be available at Petpalooza from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Hull Family Home and Farmstead, 5976 Genesee St., Lancaster. There also will be a chicken barbecue, pet blessings and pony rides. Admission is free.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – James Domagalski, Elaine Richau, Mike Beebe, Airborne Eddy Dobosiewicz, Kaiden Daniel Young, Allison Powell, Richard Boorman, Terrie Kelly, Valerie Pierro, Kelly Zabawa, Eloise M. Campfield, Janice Klyczek, Frank Queeno, Denise Adrian, Gary Aures, Adeline Colucci, Neil Nolf, Sharon Hale, Tom Mikeljn, Kim Kamrowski, Emory Snyder, Luann Westfield, Sister Mary Jessica Terek, Sister Michelle Marie Stachowski, Lynn M. Chabriel, Denise Bolibrzuch and David G. Kazmierczak.

AND SATURDAY – Ed Drozen, Sue Joffe, Ivory Payne, Mary Lou Wiltberger, Shantell Robinson, Charlene O’Reilly, Paula Betz, Pat Edbauer, Joseph R. Ciesinski, MacKenzie Kroll, Linda Metzger, Rita Dietrich, Ruth Berger, Papa Creez Creahan, Jack Kelleher, John Crinzi and Sandy Brind’Amour.

AND SUNDAY – Mary Travers Murphy, Edward Bruce Seifert, Ray Luedke, Lubitsa Wojno, Mara Huber, Dennis Gutfeld, Sharon Bachman, Maria Hardcastle, Burt Freiman, Kathie Renner, Emma Coyle, Diane Fecio, Kelly Notterman, Margene Paris, Michael E. Storck, Dee Meyer, J. D. McGavis, Ann Marie Darro, Mike Schibilia, Ron Brey, Ted Steed, Bryce Hoehn, Kimberly Trammell, Joanne Barba, Joe Hurley, Dan Marmion and Doug Marmion.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.