OLAF FUB SEZ: According to children’s author Beatrix Potter, born on this date in 1866, “We cannot stay home all our lives, we must present ourselves to the world and we must look upon it as an adventure.”

. . .

BIG RIGS – There’s free admission outdoors as Touch a Truck! returns from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Explore & More – the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children’s Museum at Canalside in downtown Buffalo. There will be a quiet hour from 10 to 11 a.m. for those sensitive to loud noises. After that, kids will have a chance to honk the horn of a fire truck. Inside the museum, there will be reduced-price tickets ranging from $5 to $13. For more info, visit exploreandmore.org.

. . .

TREASURE HUNTS – The Wilson Lions Club holds its annual Arts and Crafts festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the grounds of the Wilson Historical Society, 375 Lake St. There also will be a Diaper Derby at 11 a.m. Saturday with babies in 6- to 9-month and 10- to 12-month categories competing for cash prizes. To register a baby, call Sarah White at 716-867-1840.

Collectibles, housewares, toys and other items are offered as the Orchard Park Historical Society holds its annual lawn sale and theme basket auction from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the historic Jolls House Museum, 4287 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park. A $2 bag sale begins at 2 p.m.

. . . QUACKED UP – More than 78 species of ducks, geese and swans, some of them on the endangered list, will be on view from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Farm, 5067 Lindsley Road, West Valley. Visitors also can hand-feed the geese and 1,000 koi fish. $10 adults, $5 kids under 5. For more info, call 716-942-6835 or visit gooseneckhillwaterfowlfarm.com.

. . . . . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Janique Curry, Dave Meinzer, Michelle Dickman, Tracey Drury, Sara Jo Kukulka, Dinorah Santos, Katie O’Hearn, Kelly Clark, Angelo Sole, Brad Philipps, Ann Erker, Scotty Bapst, Michael Smolen, Ty Jeffrey Baker, Melanie Haun, Michele Eberling, Emerson Hall, Marianne Russo, Kathleen Gentile, Sister Suzanne Marie Kush, Matt Sinebeck, Mary Ann Ballotta, Emory Snyder, Marianne Vallet-Sandre, Dawn Skowronski and Alex Pronobis.

AND SATURDAY – Richard Thompson, Gloria “Rudy” Seaman, Lynn M. Chabriel, James Domagalski, Elaine Richau, Mike Beebe, Airborne Eddy Dobosiewicz, Allison Powell, Richard Boorman, Donnie Meyers, Janice Klyczek, Kim Kamrowski, Raina Avery Balisteri, Eloise M. Campfield, Frank Queeno, Denise Adrian, Gary Aures, Luann Westfield, Sister Mary Jessica Terek, Sister Michelle Marie Stackowiak, Kathy Brennan, Leeann Pinelli and Terri Maurer.

AND SUNDAY – Ed Drozen, Sue Joffe, Ivory Payne, Mary Lou Wiltberger, Dori Gates, Kim Trammell, Jim Creahan Sr., April Mack, Rita Dietrich, Ruth Berger, Mackenzie Kroll, Emmet Keating and Linda Metzger.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.