Reporters' Notebook: July 28, 2021 – Soaking it in

COMING UP FAST – The eighth grade Class of 1970 from Most Holy Redeemer School will finally get to hold their 50-year reunion at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Kloc’s Grove, 1245 Seneca Creek Road, West Seneca. Cost is $40 and includes a sit-down dinner. Cash bar available. A picnic in Como Park is scheduled Sunday. For more info, call Jim Wehrfritz at 832-319-8112 or Renee Karl Herr at 716-479-2193.

GIVING THANKS – Last week’s visit to the City of Tonawanda by The Wall That Heals, a three-quarters replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., was a great success, host chairman Joe Pasek from Chapter 77, Vietnam Veterans of America, reports. He says more than 12,000 visited the Wall and expresses his gratitude to the many volunteers who assisted them and who assembled and took down the Wall’s 140 panels.