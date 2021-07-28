Reporters' Notebook: July 28, 2021 – Soaking it in

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to cartoonist Jim Davis, creator of “Garfield” and born on this date in 1945, “Life is like a hot bath. It feels good while you’re in it, but the longer you stay, the more wrinkled you get.”
IN THE GROOVE – The Willie May Blues Band kicks off this summer’s Thursday night concert series in Galanti Park, behind the Lackawanna Senior Center at 230 Martin Road. Concerts start at 6 p.m. weekly through Aug. 26.
ON THE GO – The free community dinner beginning at 4 p.m. Friday at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St. at Union Road, West Seneca, continues to be a take-out event. Menu this month features Italian sausage patties with peppers and onions on a Costanza’s roll, chips and dessert.
TAKE A STROLL – The Ellicottville Historical Society is offering a historical walking tour starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at the gazebo in the center of the village. Cost is $10. For more info, call Ellen Frank at 699-2276 or 474-8528.
COMING UP FAST – The eighth grade Class of 1970 from Most Holy Redeemer School will finally get to hold their 50-year reunion at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Kloc’s Grove, 1245 Seneca Creek Road, West Seneca. Cost is $40 and includes a sit-down dinner. Cash bar available. A picnic in Como Park is scheduled Sunday. For more info, call Jim Wehrfritz at 832-319-8112 or Renee Karl Herr at 716-479-2193.
GIVING THANKS – Last week’s visit to the City of Tonawanda by The Wall That Heals, a three-quarters replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., was a great success, host chairman Joe Pasek from Chapter 77, Vietnam Veterans of America, reports. He says more than 12,000 visited the Wall and expresses his gratitude to the many volunteers who assisted them and who assembled and took down the Wall’s 140 panels.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Janique Curry, Dave Meinzer, Michelle Dickman, Tracey Drury, Sara Jo Kukulka, Dinorah Santos, Katie O’Hearn, Brad Philipps, Kaiden Daniel Young, Gladys Moore, Evelyn Johnson, Scotty Bapst, Ann Erker, Michael Smolen, Cameron Panepinto, Dr. Michael McCormick, Kelly Clark, Ty Baker, Catherine Kowalski, Barb Berlin, Sara Bugenhagen, Sophia Izzo, Christine Pluta, Dr. Michael S. McCormick, Kathy Gentile, Mary Ann Ballotta, Sister Suzanne Marie Kusk, Ethan Vaccaro, Rich Carlson, Verna Naab, Isabella Battaglia, Alex Pronobis, David G. Kazmierczak, Angelo Sole and Marianne Vallet-Sandre.
AND THURSDAY – James Domagalski, Elaine Richau, Mike Beebe, Airborne Eddy Dobosiewicz, Allison Powell, Corry Cuoco, Emory Snyder, Richard Boorman, Terrie Kelly, Valerie Pierro, Denise Adrian, Gary Aures, Janice Klyczek, Diane Skinner, Reese Barbara Vogt, Judy Quagliana, Bernadette Kankiewicz, Betty Lou Winkler, Kim Kamrowski, Kelly Zabawa, Julie Bodziak Crandell, Haven Dove-Hampton, Tyrone Hargrove and Sara Jane Hibbard.
