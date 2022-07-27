Reporters' Notebook: July 27, 2022 – Open question

OLAF FUB SEZ: A thought from comedian Bill Engvall, born on this date in 1957, “When the bus driver gets off the bus, who shuts the door?”

. . .

TIME OF NEED – Noelle Gabrielli-Marcucci, a Cheektowaga resident and mother of four, has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation since May, when she was diagnosed with an aggressive tumor on her brain stem. To help with her medical bills, friends and family are holding a fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday in Fontana’s Grove, 2299 Clinton St., West Seneca. Tickets are $20. For more info and donations, email noellesmiracle@gmail.com or visit the Noelle’s Miracle page on Facebook.

. . .

DINNER DATE – A cold plate with homemade chicken pasta salad is featured at the monthly community dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St., West Seneca.

. . .

CREATURE FEATURE – Catch sight of more than 750 exotic ducks, geese and swans from all over the world from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary, 5067 Townline Road, Delevan. Visitors have a chance to hand feed the geese and more than 1,000 koi fish. For more info, call 716-942-6835 or email rosebird@frontiernet.net.

. . .

OLD WORLD TREATS – SerbFest celebrates Serbian culture from noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday at St. Stephen Serbian Orthodox Church, 177 Weber Road at Abbott Road, Lackawanna. Attractions include spit-roasted lamb and pork, the grilled Serbian meat dish cevapi and ethnic desserts, along with continuous live Serbian music and dancing. Admission is $2 for those over 18.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Robert F. Moss, Pawan Matta, Bonnie Flickinger, George Costello, Maria Genero, Brandon Beane, Chuck Specht, Floyd “Tod” Beckham, Annette Wahs, Jeff Rapp, Kimberly Uzar-Witkop, Madeline Topor, Alex Scott Prell, Janet Roetzer, Teena Wise, Tom Safe, Sandy Maguda, Patricia Przewlocki, Lorraine Cieslak, Nancy Tobias Mourad, Tony Berek, Paul Kamrowski Jr., Carolyn Clancy Higgins, Ryan Koczaja, Donald Yager and Westside Gunn.

AND THURSDAY – Janique Curry, Dave Meinzer, Michelle Dickman, Tracey Drury, Sara Jo Kukulka, Dinorah Santos, Katie O’Hearn, Evelyn Johnson, Gladys Moore, Brad Philipps, Alex Pronobis, Dawn Skowronski, Kelly Clark, Ann Erker, Cameron Panepinto, Michael Smolen, Dr. Michael McCormick, Susan Hastings, Ty Jeffrey Baker, Emerson Hall, Sister Suzanne Marie Kush, Nancy Galvin Schmelzer, Mary Ann Ballotta, Marianne N. Vallet-Sandre, Kathleen Gentile, Angelo Sole and Scotty Bapst.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.