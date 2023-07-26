OLAF FUB SEZ: According to playwright George Bernard Shaw, born on this date in 1856, “Both optimists and pessimists contribute to society. The optimist invents the aeroplane, the pessimist the parachute.”

. . .

GRAB A BITE – St. John Maron Catholic Church, 2040 Wehrle Drive, Amherst, hosts a drive-thru Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. $15, cash and Venmo only.

Hot dogs, homemade baked beans and watermelon are on the menu for the monthly community dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday in St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St., West Seneca. Free-will offering.

. . .

FOLKWAYS – St. Stephen Serbian Orthodox Church, 177 Weber Road at Abbott Road, Lackawanna, offers Serbian culture and cuisine in SerbFest 2023, accompanied by live Serbian music and dancing. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Admission $2 for those over 18.

. . .

PICKLE UP – The inaugural Pickleball Heaven Tournament to benefit the restoration of the landmark First Presbyterian Church on Symphony Circle will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in the parking lots of Kleinhans Music Hall. Open to all ages and skill levels. Registration is $30, $60 for two-person teams. Rain date is Sunday. For more info, call or text Jayne Rand at 716-560-3442 or visit onesymphonycircle.org.

. . .

DAY TRIPPERS – ONE8FIFTY, a Buffalo nonprofit organization that promotes organ donation, will benefit as Pastmasters and the Stoneflower Band play Beatles and Rolling Stones music from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday in Sportsmen’s Park, 326 Amherst St. Tickets $20, VIP tickets $75, at the gate or online at sportsmensbuffalo.com.

. . .

REUNION TIME – Bennett High School’s Class of 1973 holds a 50-year reunion Aug. 11 to 13, beginning with a meet and greet at 5 p.m. Friday at RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. Saturday there’s an 11 a.m. tour of the school, then dinner and dancing at 5:30 p.m. at the Barrel Factory, 65 Vandalia St. It concludes Sunday with a pickleball gathering. For more info, call Rita Jones at 703-989-0105 or email bennett73class@gmail.com.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Len Mattie, Eleanor Murray, Christine Roth, Gary “The Faz” Fazio, Kyle Nadolinski, Bruce Liebel, Mark Mays, Lila Sommer, Eleanor Corbett-Taylor, John Redman Jr., Melinda Eberling, Jerome Hall, Paul Lyons, Brittany Cooper, Natalie Drebot, Linda Coe, Norm Kosmerl, Richard “Dick” Blaszkiewicz, Sandy Thompson and Lesley Reed.

AND THURSDAY – Robert F. Moss, Pawan Matta, Bonnie Flickinger, George Costello, Maria Genero, Brandon Beane, Chuck Specht, Kimberly Uzar-Witkop, Sandy Maguda, Lisa Grisanti, Barb Kaska, Paul Kamrowski Jr., Janet Roetzer, Jackie Hahin, Nancy Tobias, Lorraine Cieslak, Jason Hurley, Avery Blank, Teena Wise, Tom Safe, Carolyn Clancy Higgins, Donald Yager and Westside Gunn.