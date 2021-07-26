Reporters' Notebook: July 26, 2021 – Voice of experience

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to playwright George Bernard Shaw, born on this date in 1856, “We learn from experience that men never learn anything from experience.”
. . .
ROLLING AGAIN – The Orchard Park Historical Society celebrates the Village of Orchard Park’s centennial today and Tuesday with its first event since the pandemic shutdown.
Visitors from noon to 7 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday will have a chance to sit in the society’s restored antique horse-drawn buggy for photos outside the Jolls House Museum at 4287 S. Buffalo St. The buggy is similar to the one Orchard Park physician Dr. Willard B. Jolls used to make house calls more than a century ago.
The museum also will offer “The Buggy Brigade,” an exhibit of vintage doll carriages from its collection. There is no charge for photos. For more info, visit the society’s Facebook page.
. . .
NUTS AND BOLTS – The Niagara Small Business Development Center will host “Financial Basics for Small Businesses,” a free online seminar, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. It will cover topics such as record-keeping, inventory and financial statements. To more info and to register, call 210-2515 or visit niagaracc.suny.edu/sbdc.
. . .
TALKING POINTS – Bonnie Lange Lawrence, deputy commissioner of the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning, is guest speaker as the summer series of free IMAGINE virtual noon hour programs continues at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82812227974.
. . .
REUNION TIME – The Classes of 1971 from West Seneca East High School and West Seneca West High School will hold a joint 50-year reunion from 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 24 at Kloc’s Grove. Cost is $50 and includes dinner and dancing. Cash bar available. A picnic in Chestnut Ridge Park also is planned. For more info, visit the Friends of West Seneca East Class of 1971 page on Facebook or email rose@burningland.com (east) or kvande1234@aol.com (west).
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Norm Kosmerl, Len Mattie, Eleanor Murray, Audrey Casey, Kathleen Rose Sturtevant, Linda Coe, Jamie Heitman, Kyle Nadolinski, Bruce Liebel, James Evans, Jessica Giordano, Pat Welch, Eliza Delaney Raven, Richard Blaszkiewicz, Ellie Corbett-Taylor, Melinda Ebeling, Brittany Cooper, John Redman Jr., Natalie Drebot, Mark Mays, Nicole Bycina, John Bycina Jr., Jeff Wannemacher and Allie Hess.
AND TUESDAY – Robert F. Moss, Pawan Matta, Bonnie Flickinger, George Costello, Maria Genero, Brandon Beane, Kimberly Uzar-Witkop, Floyd “Tod” Beckham, Annette Watts, Jeff Rapp, Barb Mascia Kasza, Lisa Grisanti, Donald Yager, Narda Cornwall, Gabriel Bieger, Samantha Toepfer Penziner, Nancy Tobias, Lorraine Cieslak, Teena Wise, Tom Safe, Paul Kamrowski Jr., Ryan Koczaja, Carolyn Clancy Higgins, Alex Scott Prell, Denise Bolibrzuch and Natalie M. Lachut.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.