Reporters' Notebook: July 26, 2021 – Voice of experience

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to playwright George Bernard Shaw, born on this date in 1856, “We learn from experience that men never learn anything from experience.”

ROLLING AGAIN – The Orchard Park Historical Society celebrates the Village of Orchard Park’s centennial today and Tuesday with its first event since the pandemic shutdown.

Visitors from noon to 7 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday will have a chance to sit in the society’s restored antique horse-drawn buggy for photos outside the Jolls House Museum at 4287 S. Buffalo St. The buggy is similar to the one Orchard Park physician Dr. Willard B. Jolls used to make house calls more than a century ago.

The museum also will offer “The Buggy Brigade,” an exhibit of vintage doll carriages from its collection. There is no charge for photos. For more info, visit the society’s Facebook page.

