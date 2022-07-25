Reporters' Notebook: July 25, 2022 – Love ain't easy

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to author and social philosopher Eric Hoffer, born on this date in 1898, “It is easier to love humanity as a whole than to love one’s neighbor.”

. . .

ROPED IN – Buffalo Bill’s connection to Western New York is the topic of a free Niagara County Historical Society program at 7 p.m. tonight in the Historic Palace Theatre, Lockport. Speaker is historical society executive director Melissa Dunlap, whose great-grandfather Edward Thorn worked for Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show over a 15-year period. For more info, call 716-434-7433 or visit niagarahistory.org.

. . .

UNDER THE TREES – Independent Living of the Genesee Region celebrates the 23rd anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act with a picnic from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Town of Batavia Kiwanis Park, 3808 W. Main St., Batavia, with free food and games. Those attending should bring their own chairs. To RSVP and for more info, call Cathy DeMare at 585-815-8501, ext. 400.

. . .

GOLDEN DAYS – Youngsters aged 7 to 12 will learn what it was like when their grandparents were kids in “History Rockin’ Around the Clock in the 1950s” Tuesday through Saturday at the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia. They will get to check out the clothing, music and history of the era, as well as old-fashioned ice cream sodas. Cost is $25 per day. No cell phones allowed. For info and to register, call 585-343-4727 or visit hollandlandoffice.com.

. . .

TIME OF NEED – Diagnosed with an aggressive tumor on her brain stem in May, Noelle Gabrielli-Marcucci, a Cheektowaga resident and mother of four, has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation. To help with her medical bills, friends and family are holding a fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday in Fontana’s Grove, 2299 Clinton St., West Seneca. Tickets are $20. For more info and donations, email noellesmiracle@gmail.com or visit the Noelle’s Miracle page on Facebook.

. . .

FLEET FEET – The 21st annual Ronald McDonald House Charities 5K Run takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from the house at 780 W. Ferry St. Registration is $35, $30 through Tuesday, and includes a runner’s hat and a picnic. Guests can picnic for $10. There also will be a free Fisher-Price Play Space for kids 8 and under beginning at 5:30 at Canisius High School Tripi Field. To register, visit rmhcwny.org.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Doug Marrone, Stephanie Christopher Shapiro, Dr. Helen Cappuccino, Lexie Heinle, Mary Friona, Miguel Santos, Minister Michael Chapman, Betty Dunwoodie, Doug Fordyce, Karen Schaller, Kristy Schaller, Kent Dorney, Jim Zelasko, Sally Cukierski, Jim LaSanta, Kathy Willard, Mary Ann Pijacki, Cindy Zimmer, Tom Wach, Debra Brucato, Eugene Kmidowski, Lorraine Haun and Madison Grace Lempko.

AND TUESDAY – Gary “Rarino” Fazio, Kate Rose Sturtevant, Audrey Casey, Len Mattie, Eleanor Murray, Jamie Heitman, Kyle Nadolinski, Bruce Liebel, Dr. Ed Tomaka, Mark Mays, Brittany Cooper, Jerome Hall, Paul Lyons, Eleanor Corbett-Taylor, John Redman Jr., Melinda Ebeling, Kimberly Bumps, Linda Coe, Natalie Drebot, Jeff Wannemacher, Allie Hess, Dawn Marchant, Anne McBride and Norm Kosmerl.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.