OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart, born on this date in 1898, “Never interrupt someone doing what you said couldn’t be done.”

WORLD OF WHEELS – Knox Church, 2595 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, will host a Knox Kids Bike-a-Thon from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday. Youngsters are invited to ride with friends and show off bike tricks on the newly-paved parking lot. Ice water and a snacking station available.

PONY UP – Newfane-based author Diana Tuorto, most of whose books are written from a horse’s point of view, will host a children’s horse-craft session and book signing from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Artisan Alley, 2714 Main St., Newfane. For more info, visit artisanalleynewfane.com.

TAILS WAGGING – For the Kenmore Village Improvement Society, every Wednesday this summer is a Little Dog Day. KVIS has invited rescue groups to bring adoptable dogs to its meeting space at 7 Warren Ave. from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. to meet the public.

HIT THE STREETS – The Ronald McDonald House sponsors its 22nd annual 5K run at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from the house at 780 W. Ferry St. Registration is $30 and includes a custom runner’s hat and a post-run party with live music. Fee is $10 for party only. A free Fisher-Price play space for kids 8 and under is available nearby at Canisius High School Tripi Field. For more info, visit rmhcwny.org.

OUT TO EAT – More than 30 area restaurants and food trucks are featured in the 18th Taste of Orchard Park from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. North Buffalo Street between Quaker Street and Speedway will be closed for the occasion. For more info, call 716-622-3366 or visit orchardparkchamber.org.

“A Tale of Two Cookbooks” is the theme of the WNY Pen Women luncheon at noon Saturday in the Prosit Food Truck Restaurant, 32 N. Cayuga Road, Williamsville. Barb Blackburn will talk about the cookbook she has published, and Janice Schlau will speak on Buffalo News food writer Andrew Galarneau’s self-published cookbook lecture. All are welcome. To attend, leave a message at 716-634-2909.

