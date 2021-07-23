Reporters' Notebook: July 23, 2021 – On the case

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to detective novelist Raymond Chandler, born on this date in 1888, “There is no trap so deadly as the trap you set for yourself.”
. . .
PEN IN HAND – Local author Mary Quinn-Stanbro will sign copies of her newly-published book, “The Bond of Blue,” from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday in Artsphere Studio and Gallery, 99 Chandler St. The book, co-written with Michele Graves, is based stories from her father and grandfather, both Buffalo police officers.
. . .
TUNED UP – First Ladies Combo, an all-female jazz group, will give a free concert from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Williamsville Depot, 86 S. Long St. Raffles and food sales will benefit restoration of a newly-acquired locomotive.
The string section is featured as the Clarence Summer Orchestra gives its final pops concert of the season at 7 p.m. Sunday in Clarence Town Park, 10405 Main St. For more info, visit clarenceconcert.org.
. . .
EXTRA PROTECTION – A blessing of cars and other vehicles will be given after the 4 p.m. Saturday Mass and the Sunday noon Mass in front of St. Stanislaus Church in Buffalo. Vehicles should proceed from Townsend Street to Peckham Street and line up in front of the church.
. . .
DRUMSTICK BEAT – The Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda, will offer a BW’s chicken barbecue from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Dinners are $12, $10 advance. Call 695-6129.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Rick Jeanneret, Anita West, Judy Vecchio, Elizabeth Young, Jim Hayes, Mark Kelso, Bob Koshinski, Ethan Cox, Colleen Heidinger, Doug Boeschel, Mary Potts, Justice Myers, Kamil Bishara, Diane Wilke, Christopher Panepinto, Tom Dom, Sandee Chappell, Monsignor Dino Lorenzetti, Tony Rizzo, Claire Zuccaro, Robert Weinstock, Sally Gregory, Mary Herr, Franklin McGavis, Mary Sikorski, Monsignor David LiPuma, Bennett Paul Maczuga, Anita McCabe, Sister Mary Edmund Gorski, Peter DeMarco Sr., Peter DeMarco Jr., Eric Flading Lewandowski, Claire Farry, Julie Smith, Dorothy Przybyl and Mary Jean McSpadden.
AND SATURDAY – Florence Johnson, Patrick Marren, Terri Katz Kasimov, Michaela Granelli, Linda Tornquist, Ray Kaiser, Barb Klaffka, River Hassett, Julie Verel, Carl Berger, Michael Lichtenthal, Jesse Pohle, John M. Billittier Sr., Karen Szafran, Cody Smith, Dawn Ruettimann, Levi Safe, Frank Bartkowiak, Rita Sodus, John Lewandowski, Liane Sievert, Marie Willett, Nicholas A. Revier, Tom Schobert, Patricia Shyhalla and Scott Charles Prell Jr.
AND SUNDAY – Roger Lagace, Doug Marrone, Stephanie Christopher Shapiro, Dr. Helen Cappuccino, Lexie Heinle, Mary Friona, Miguel Santos, Minister Michael Chapman, Kathy Scanlon Willard, Debra Brucato, Eugene Kmidowski, Tom Wach, Mary Ann Pijacki, Doug Fordyce, Lois Lizak, Janet Kurz, Donna Marie Bryan, Jackie Sullivan, Dan Murray, Jim Zelasko, Jim LaSanta, Stephanie Atzrott, Sally Cukierski, Betty Dunwoodie, Karen Schaller and Kristy Schaller.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.