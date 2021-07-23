Reporters' Notebook: July 23, 2021 – On the case

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to detective novelist Raymond Chandler, born on this date in 1888, “There is no trap so deadly as the trap you set for yourself.”

. . .

PEN IN HAND – Local author Mary Quinn-Stanbro will sign copies of her newly-published book, “The Bond of Blue,” from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday in Artsphere Studio and Gallery, 99 Chandler St. The book, co-written with Michele Graves, is based stories from her father and grandfather, both Buffalo police officers.

. . .

TUNED UP – First Ladies Combo, an all-female jazz group, will give a free concert from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Williamsville Depot, 86 S. Long St. Raffles and food sales will benefit restoration of a newly-acquired locomotive.

The string section is featured as the Clarence Summer Orchestra gives its final pops concert of the season at 7 p.m. Sunday in Clarence Town Park, 10405 Main St. For more info, visit clarenceconcert.org.

. . .