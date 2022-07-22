Reporters' Notebook: July 22, 2022 – Everything counts

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Kennedy family matriarch Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, born on this date in 1890, “Life isn’t a matter of milestones, but of moments.”

PRECIOUS CARGO – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office hosts a free child car seat safety check from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the North Boston Volunteer Fire Company, 5646 Herman Hill Road, Hamburg.

Meanwhile, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is holding a free child car seat check from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Lockport City Hall, 1 Locks Plaza. For more info, call Cathleen Davis at 716-438-3464 or email cathleen.davis@niagaracounty.com.

LET’S EAT – The Shriners of WNY host a chicken barbecue from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca. Dinners are $14.

POLKA TIME – The Buffalo Polka Music Boosters will hold their annual summer picnic from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday in Fontana’s Grove, 2299 Clinton St., Cheektowaga. One price includes food, beer, pop, water and, of course, music. For more info, call Chris Tanski at 716-771-1076.

REUNION ALERT – The Class of 1971 from Bishop Timon High School will hold a 50 plus 1 reunion Aug. 19, with nine-hole golf at Cazenovia Golf Course at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at 2 at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. For details, call or text 716-796-4108.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.