OLAF FUB SEZ: A thought for the weekend from novelist Ernest Hemingway, born on this date in 1899, “I drink to make other people more interesting.”

. . .

BARGAIN HUNT – St. Gabriel’s Ladies Guild is sponsoring a Junk in the Trunk flea market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Parish Center, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. For tables, call 716-685-3986.

. . . PEN IN HAND – Author Pam Walck celebrates the release of her latest, “Bridge of Love: 30 True Stories of Faith in Action,” with a book signing from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the gift shop A Little Something 716 at 3176 Niagara Falls Blvd., Wheatfield.

Novelist Mike Maccalupo signs copies of his latest book, “The Umbrella,” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in Dog Ears Bookstore and Cafe, 688 Abbott Road.

. . .

WORDS AND MUSIC – A medley of the greatest operas will be featured when the Clarence Summer Orchestra and Buffalo Opera Unlimited join for a free concert at 7 p.m. Sunday in Clarence Town Park, 10405 Main St. For more info, visit clarenceconcert.org.

. . .

HUNGRY? – The Friends of the Lancaster Public Library will host a BW’s chicken barbecue beginning at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the library’s parking lot on School Street. Dinners $15, drive-thru only.

The Shriners of Western New York will hold a rib dinner from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca. Half rack $15, full rack $25, eat in or take out. For more info, call 716-674-8666.

*** TAKE A TASTE – Lamb and chicken shish kebab, rice and boulgour pilaf, piaz (bean salad) and homemade baked goods are among the attractions at the St. Hagop Church Armenian Festival beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Armenian Community Center, 322 Ninth St., Niagara Falls. There also will be Armenian music and dancing. Admission is free.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Catherine Nugent-Panepinto, Terrie Benson Murray, Fred Caso, Marie Edwards, Justin Philipps, Dakota Ebejer, Florence Henel, Paul Donahue, Frank Ball, Ariella Heitman, Tammy Moore, Natalie Klyczek, Christine L. Klute, Danielle Brucz, Monsignor David Lee, Ed Buchbinder, John Deth, Rich Taczkowski, Shirley Fiscus, Staryl Glynn, Loughan Driscoll, John R. Cronin and Phoebe Kathleen Lewis.

AND SATURDAY – Jimmy Gleason, Zak Myers, Easton Gartler, Todd Mattina, Adrian Figliotti, Diane Gardner, Willie Schoellkopf, Val Dunne, Mike Shatzel, Michael Watson, Ryan Ruettimann, Geraldine Mattison, Linda Slisz, Diane Mariano, Emily Domino, Ed Clinton, Sheila Ruszczyk, Madeline Augustine, Pam Bielanin, Adam Simonson, Janet Cochrane, Gerry Michael Whalen and Mary Stoddard.

AND SUNDAY – Kamil Bishara, Rick Jeanneret, Judy Vecchio, Elizabeth Young, Jim Hayes, Mark Kelso, Bob Koshinski, Ethan Cox, Colleen Heidinger, Anita West, Mary Potts, Doug Boechel, Tony Rizzo, Monsignor Dino Lorenzetti, Claire Zuccaro, Michelle L. Whipkey, Marcia Austen-Pratt, Nick Rastelli, Sally Gregory, Monsignor David LiPuma, Mary Herr, Franklin McGavis, Peter DeMarco Sr., Peter DeMarco Jr., Susan Geissler, Mary Sikorski, Bennett Paul Maczuga, Anita McCabe, Sister Mary Edmund Gorski, Lynn Schinzer, Justice Myers, Claire Farry, Sarah Stitzel and Michele Northrop.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.