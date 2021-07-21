Reporters' Notebook: July 21, 2021 – All hands on deck

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to philosopher and communications theorist Marshall McLuhan, born on this date in 1911, “There are no passengers on spaceship earth. We are all crew.”
. . .
GIVE A LITTLE – The West Seneca Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the ConnectLife Southgate Donation Center, 984 Union Road, West Seneca. Donors will be entered in a raffle to win a buffalo-shaped cutting board. To make an appointment, call 529-4270 or visit connectlifegiveblood.org.
. . .
HIDDEN TALENTS – Want to unleash your artistic instincts but don’t know how to start? “Drawing Is For Everyone,” a book published this week from Kateri Ewing, award-winning artist in residence and teacher at the Roycroft Art Center in East Aurora, can help. With 21 short lessons in drawing with graphite pencils, colored pencils and ink, it encourages readers to practice and get better every day. For more info, visit quartoknows.com.
. . .
OLD WORLD TREATS – Serbian culture will be celebrated at SerbFest from noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday at St. Stephen Serbian Orthodox Church, 177 Weber Road at Abbott Road, Lackawanna. Featured will be spit-roasted lamb and pork, the grilled Serbian meat dish cevapi and ethnic desserts. There will be continuous live Serbian music and dancing. Admission is $1 for those over 18.
. . .
ON THE WING – Catch sight of more than 750 exotic ducks, geese and swans from all over the world from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary, 5067 Townline Road, Delevan. Visitors have a chance to hand feed the geese and 1,000 koi fish. For more info, call 942-6835 or email rosebird@frontiernet.net.
. . .
