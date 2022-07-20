Reporters' Notebook: July 20, 2022 – Universal prescription

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to guitarist Carlos Santana, born on this date in 1947, “If you carry joy in your heart, you can heal any moment.”

. . .

TUNED UP – The Town of Amherst Arts and Culture in Public Places Board kicks off its Music on the Move series with the Anderson Big Band at 7 p.m. Thursday in Glen Park next to Noll Nature Center. In case of rain, it moves to Mill Middle School.

. . .

NEWCOMERS – The experiences of past and present-day immigrants is the topic of a Niagara County Historical Society program at 11 a.m. Saturday in the History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport. Daniel Lawd, board chairman of the Karen Society of Buffalo, will talk about how Burmese refugees adjust to the challenges of settling in a new home.

. . .

HO-HO-HO! – Jamestown’s first Christmas in July celebration begins at 7 p.m. Friday at the baseball game in Diethrick Park, followed by a fireworks show. Saturday sees a free 4k color run for adults and 1k color walk for kids at 9 a.m. from Northwest Arena, followed by a 12-team pub curling tournament at noon.

The Saturday evening finale features a 7 p.m. showing of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at the National Comedy Center and strolls through the Jamestown Holiday Village on the Chadakoin River Walk from 8 to 10 p.m. For more info, visit the Collaborative Children’s Solutions page on Facebook.

. . .

TIME OF NEED – Urbanowicz Acres, 1417 Eden Evans Center Road, Town of Evans, will hold a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for one of its customers, Katie Anderson, who was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer six weeks after giving birth to her second child. There will be a Weidner’s chicken barbecue, a cornhole tournament, an artisan vendor fair and a basket auction, proceeds to benefit Katie.

. . .

HOME RUN – The West Seneca Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring West Seneca Day at Sahlen Field on Saturday evening when the Bisons play the Rochester Red Wings. Tickets are $25, including a hot dog, pop and popcorn. For tickets, call 716-674-4900 or visit the Chamber office at 1300 Union Road.

. . .

OOPS! – When organizers of the Lake Shore High School Class of 1971 reunion Aug. 6 at Grandview Bay Golf Course in Angola told classmates "food and drinks on your own," Olaf thought that meant bring your own. Not so. Food and beverages should be acquired from the venue. Food and beverages are available for purchase at the venue. For more info, email Ron Ball at rball5555@yahoo.com.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Jack Dumpert, Bessie Kaplan, Tom Keenan, Dennis Gorski, Karen Geiger, Kelsey Mech, Brendan O’Malley, Donald E. Morrow III, Clare Purcell, Mike Shaw, Tom McNichol, Guy Vadala, Les Wrobel, Cindy Murphy, Lisa Todaro, Mary Ann Corsi, Cassandra Bigouette, Margaret Clouden, Cindy MacMillan, Kathy Foster, Kelly Rizzo, Susan Montanga, Brian Bartkowiak, Irene LaCross and Jessica Vastola.

AND THURSDAY – Catherine Nugent-Panepinto, Terrie Benson Murray, Fred Caso, Marie Edwards, Chuck Marra, Ravonna Ann Hargro, Justin Philipps, Dakota Ebejer, Frank Ball, Ariella Heitman, Tammy Moore, Florence Henel, Paul Donahue, Christine L. Klute, Ed Buchbinder, Danielle Brucz, Monsignor David Lee, John Deth, Maxie O. Ostereich, John Accardo, Jane Schreador, Michelle Montanga, Natalie Klyczek, Michael Marth, Mark Marth, Staryl Glynn, Loughan Driscoll, Mary Bruno and John R. Cronin.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.