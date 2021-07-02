Reporters' Notebook: July 2, 2021 – Showing stripes

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Larry David, born on this date in 1947, “A date is an experience you have with another person that makes you appreciate being alone.”

. . .

MAJOR LEAGUE – Want to win a pair of tickets to see the Toronto Blue Jays play the Boston Red Sox on July 19 in Sahlen Field? Everyone who gives blood today and Saturday at a ConnectLife Neighborhood Blood Donation Center will be entered into a drawing for two pairs of seats.

Donation centers are at 4444 Bryant and Stratton Way, Amherst; 96 Niagara St., City of Tonawanda; and Southgate Plaza, 984 Union Road, West Seneca. Appointments, call 529-4270 or visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org.

. . .

TURNING POINT – A pivotal event in the French and Indian War – the siege and capture of Fort Niagara by the British in 1759 – will be reenacted this weekend at the fort in Youngstown. A progression of battles will be staged at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday. For more info, visit oldfortniagara.org.