Reporters' Notebook: July 2, 2021 – Showing stripes

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Larry David, born on this date in 1947, “A date is an experience you have with another person that makes you appreciate being alone.”
. . .
MAJOR LEAGUE – Want to win a pair of tickets to see the Toronto Blue Jays play the Boston Red Sox on July 19 in Sahlen Field? Everyone who gives blood today and Saturday at a ConnectLife Neighborhood Blood Donation Center will be entered into a drawing for two pairs of seats.
Donation centers are at 4444 Bryant and Stratton Way, Amherst; 96 Niagara St., City of Tonawanda; and Southgate Plaza, 984 Union Road, West Seneca. Appointments, call 529-4270 or visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org.
. . .
TURNING POINT – A pivotal event in the French and Indian War – the siege and capture of Fort Niagara by the British in 1759 – will be reenacted this weekend at the fort in Youngstown. A progression of battles will be staged at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday. For more info, visit oldfortniagara.org.
. . .
ON THE MARCH – Youngsters are invited to join the Fourth of July Kids Parade in North Tonawanda, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Pine Woods Park, Niagara and Thompson streets. Niagara County Legislator Richard Andres, the parade organizer, says patriotic outfits and decorated bikes, wagons and strollers are welcome.
Grand marshal will be William Gosch, a 97-year-old World War II veteran and lifelong North Tonawanda resident. The route will end at the Herschel Carousel Museum, 180 Thompson St., where there will be rides and ice cream until noon.
. . .
MUSIC IN THE AIR – The Clarence Summer Orchestra under the direction of Nick DelBello will open its summer concert series at 7 p.m. Sunday in Clarence Town Park, 10405 Main St., with a brass band program entitled “Red, White and Brass.” For more info, visit clarenceconcerts.org.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Joan Tkaczyk Gesel, James J. Nash, Kevin H. Hodge, Bob Stotz, Jim Toellner, Joe Miranda, Matt Nagowski, Charles R. Panepinto, Lou Wolentarski, Chuck Bailey, Sandra Bryant, Alice Seiber, Ann Rusinek, Ameila Niedzwiedz, Maria Piccolo, Anna Rusinek, Benjamin Penziner, Pat Jakubowski, Dan Meyer, Olivia Zientek, Michael Musilli, William Gorman, Debra Knauber and Rich Wuertzer.
AND SATURDAY – Denise Jewell Gee, Derek Campbell, Jody Lomeo, Marissa Donovan, Victoria Pawlak, Rosemarie Kuminski, Clayton Perry, Kathy Kondratuk, William Schworm, Paul Larkin, Paul M. Fontana, Angelina Monolopolus, Robert Fronckowiak, Heather Bronson, John “Bubba” Hayes, Deacon David Clabeaux, Amy Walters, Ava Hooley, Joe Amorosi, Kelsey Bishop and Mary Ellen Kuebler.
AND SUNDAY – Judith Giardina, Ellen Przepasniak, Rabbi Sara Rich, Jeanie Cochrane, Bruce Mitchell, Michael Janda, Paul Astolos, Gloria Stanz, Frank Fontana, Darlene Plewik, Pauline Digati-Tripodi, Joan Conschafter, John Dayton, Steve Nelson, Fran Rainville, Julie Musilli, Angela Mott, Mary Pat Schreck, Bernie Esposito, Lucy Tobias, Sean Park and Sam Giarrratano.
