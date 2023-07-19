OLAF FUB SEZ: According to former Sen. George McGovern, born on this date in 1922, “Sometimes when they say you’re ahead of your time, it’s just a polite way of saying you have a real bad sense of timing.”

GET OUTDOORS – The sixth annual Market at Graycliff, the summer home of Isabelle and Darwin Martin designed by Frank Lloyd Wright at 6472 Old Lake Shore Road, Derby, opens from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday with music, various activities and vendors with self-made products. It continues through Sept. 14 with a different theme each week. For more info, visit experiencegraycliff.org.

The Buffalo Polka Boosters hold their summer picnic from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday in Fontana’s Grove, 2299 Clinton St. One price includes food from 3 to 6, beer, pop and water. Music by Phocus. For more info, call Chris Tanski at 716-771-1076.

NIGHT OUT – The Singles Social Club will host a Patriotic Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday in the Buff Social Club, 2565 Young St., Niagara Falls. Music by Kevin the DJ. Cost $6. For info, call 716-550-1232.

HOT WHEELS – Pre-1972 autos and special interest cars are welcome at Classics at the Carrousel, an auto show presented by Rods & Customs of Buffalo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum, 180 Thompson St., North Tonawanda. $20 registration for cars. Includes museum admission and free rides. For more info, visit carrouselmuseum.org.

The Springville Volunteer Fire Company holds its seventh annual car show, food fest and craft show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Springville Fireman’s Park on Nason Boulevard, Springville. More than 40 artisan vendors will be on hand. The Strangers provide music in the beer stand beginning at noon. Admission is free.

BACK TO LIFE – “Tea and Spirits” offers a chance to chat and share a bite with famous and notorious residents of historic Batavia Cemetery at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia. This week’s guests, portrayed by reenactors, are pioneering surveyor Joseph Ellicott, his sister Rachel Ellicott Evans and William Morgan, who vanished after trying to reveal secrets of the Freemasons in 1826. Tickets $25. Call 585-343-4727.

