Reporters' Notebook: July 19, 2021 – Setting up for success

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comic Lisa Lampanelli, born on this date in 1961, “The more conservative you dress, the more you can get away with.”
POWER POINTS – Lielle Berman, senior sustainability project coordinator for the New York Power Authority, and Louis Paonessa, senior director of community affairs for the Niagara Power Project, are guest speakers the summer series of free IMAGINE virtual lunchtime programs continues at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83652042898.
MOVING IN – “The Wall That Heals,” a three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will arrive at mid-afternoon Tuesday with a motorcycle escort at Veterans Memorial Park in the City of Tonawanda for a four-day visit hosted by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 77. After it is assembled, it will be open for free around the clock from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 2 p.m. Sunday. Opening ceremonies will be at noon Thursday. For more info and to assist during the visit, visit vva77.org.
FIND YOUR IDOLS – Bases Loaded Sports Collectibles and Bruce Brummitt Sportscards will host another monthly sports card and memorabilia show from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in their new location, the Variety Club at 6114 Broadway, Lancaster. For more info, call Jeff Szczesek at 656-0066 or email jeff@basesny.com.
GOOD READS – The West Seneca Public Library, 1300 Union Road, will offer a library discards book sale from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. DVDs and CDs also will be for sale. For more info, call the library at 674-2928.
REUNION ALERTS – The West Seneca East High School Class of 1976 will hold its 45th reunion at 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at Riverworks, 359 Ganson St. Admission is free, with a cash bar and food available for purchase.
The Lackawanna High School Class of 1971 will begin its 50-year reunion Sept. 10 with a tour of the school, followed by a happy hour. A reunion picnic at Chestnut Ridge Park will follow on Sept. 11. For info, call Debbie Kij Johnson at 716-662-0408 or Nick Korach at 716-667-6356.
