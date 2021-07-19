Reporters' Notebook: July 19, 2021 – Setting up for success

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comic Lisa Lampanelli, born on this date in 1961, “The more conservative you dress, the more you can get away with.”

POWER POINTS – Lielle Berman, senior sustainability project coordinator for the New York Power Authority, and Louis Paonessa, senior director of community affairs for the Niagara Power Project, are guest speakers the summer series of free IMAGINE virtual lunchtime programs continues at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83652042898 .

MOVING IN – “The Wall That Heals,” a three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will arrive at mid-afternoon Tuesday with a motorcycle escort at Veterans Memorial Park in the City of Tonawanda for a four-day visit hosted by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 77. After it is assembled, it will be open for free around the clock from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 2 p.m. Sunday. Opening ceremonies will be at noon Thursday. For more info and to assist during the visit, visit vva77.org.