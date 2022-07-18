Reporters' Notebook: July 18, 2022 – Putting it in perspective

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson, born on this date in 1937, “Life has become immeasurably better since I have been forced to stop taking it seriously.”

. . .

HOMECOMING – Model and TV host Kim Alexis gives the John and Dianne Koplas Memorial Lecture at 7 p.m. in the Historic Palace Theatre, 2 East Ave., Lockport. Admission is free. John Koplas was Alexis' Lockport High School mentor.

. . .

WHAT’S COOKING – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group hosts a Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue beginning at 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Evenhouse Printing, 4783 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. $14, $13 advance. For tickets and info, visit tenlivesclub.com.

Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, holds a drive-thru chicken barbecue beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday. $13.

. . .

S’IL VOUS PLAIT – The Buffalo-Lille Association, our official French sister city organization, invites Francophiles to join them at the film “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” at 7 p.m. Thursday in the North Park Theatre, 1428 Hertel Ave. For more info, call 716-836-7411.

. . .

READY TO HELP – A Mass celebrating the Society of St. Vincent de Paul’s 175 years of service to the needy in the Diocese of Buffalo will be offered at 6 p.m. Wednesday in St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court at Maple Road, Amherst. Principal celebrant will be Bishop Michael W. Fisher.

. . .

REUNION ALERTS – The Class of 1971 from Lake Shore Central High School will hold its 51st class reunion at 4 p.m. Aug. 6 at Grandview Bay Golf Course, 444 Central Ave., Angola. Live music at 5. Entertainment charge $10. Bring your own food and beverages. For more info, email Ron Ball at rball5555@yahoo.com or Chris Snyder at csnyder911@yahoo.com.

The Tonawanda High School Golden Warriors will hold a reunion and picnic from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 7 in Tonawanda Volunteer Fireman’s Park, 318 Two Mile Creek Road, Tonawanda. For more info, call Beverly Ryder Rasch at 716-773-6333 or Judy Brown Kirkwood at 716-692-9161.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Dale Anderson, Susan Grabenstatter, Eleanor Whelan, Val Derenda, Richard Anthony Fontana, Anna Fatta, Shana Stegner, Prem Lata Maheshwari, Roger Lagace, Kevin Haggerty, Erin Fuller, Pam Ignaszak, Bill Harszlak, Donna Lee Tomaka, Jerry Marino, Caitlin Bondanza Louth, Melissa “Misty” Baker, Lauren Zelasko, Lucas Zelasko, Amanda Sobczyk, Sharon Sullivan, Mary Lou Hall, Mark Golimowski, Janine Premo, Courtney Meegan, Mitch Steinhorn, Patricia Ann Zatko, William Daniel Zatko, Madeline Crapsi and Pat Szymonek.

AND TUESDAY – Jan Sandberg, Rosemarie Argenio, Barb Sullivan, Tara Cross, Nadine DiStefano, Delaney Kukelka, Rose Sickler, Eryn Denesha, Tom Maziarz, Richard Smolen, Barbara Anderjewski, Alexander Rudniski, Mary Bartholomey Bostwick, Michele Knezevic, Rob Morreale, Dave Kinney, Joe Ruffalo, Sean Crotty, Dawn Zawislak, Todd Edward Woroniecki, Caitlyn Rae Hennigan, Morgan Hennigan, Pamela Palermo, Sister Joseph Marie Marczak, Joey Sacco and Dave Gonzalez.

