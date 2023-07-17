OLAF FUB SEZ: A strategy from comedian Phyllis Diller, born on this date in 1917: “I want my children to have all the things I couldn’t afford. Then I want to move in with them.”

. . .

FIND A FRIEND – The SPCA Serving Erie County will encourage love at first sight in “speed dating” sessions from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday with animals at its main shelter at 300 Harlem Road, West Seneca. Adoption fees will be waived on all animals one year old and older. Trial adoptions are offered through the SPCA’s “If the Fur Fits” program. For more info and to see adoptable animals, visit YourSPCA.org/GetYourFlirtOn.

. . .

LOOKING BEST – “The Art of Displaying Roses in Your Home” is the topic for the July meeting of the Western New York Rose Society at 7 p.m. Wednesday in St. Stephen’s Bethlehem United Church of Christ, 750 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville. It is free and open to the public.

. . .

REINCARNATIONS – Local reenactors bring three residents from Buffalo’s Forest Lawn cemetery back to life in a program at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the West Seneca Senior Center, 4620 Seneca St. $5 admission. All are welcome.

Ed Brodbeck and David Kreutz portray Gen. Ulysses S. Grant and President Abraham Lincoln in a dramatic recollection of their relationship during the Civil War as part of the Guest Speaker Series at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia. Admission $5. To attend, call 585-343-4727 or email hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

. . .

FUN DAY – The Grand Island Lions Club will host its annual Kids Picnic for children with disabilities, their parents, counselors and teachers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Buffalo Launch Club, Grand Island. The day includes boat rides, a farm animal zoo, face painting and food. For more info, call Sheila Ferrentino at 716-863-9592.

. . .

LOOKING UP – NASA solar system ambassador Dr. Warren Marcus visits Martz-Kohl Observatory, 176 Robbin Hill Road, Frewsburg, to speak on “James Webb and Hubble Space Telescopes: What We’ve Learned” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. For more info, visit martzobservatory.org.

. . .

REUNION ALERT – The Victory Academy Class of 1972 is holding a 51st reunion Aug. 18 and 19. For info and reservations, visit the Victory Academy 50th Reunion page on Facebook or email victoryclassof1972@yahoo.com.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Helen Panza, Nancy Blaschak, Terry Lew, Ryan Miller, Melinda Miller, Sandy Kistka, Marina Biniskiewicz, Jennifer Fay, Tom Toplisek, Richard Simonetti, Hank Stachewicz, Joe Fecio, Meg O’Malley, Lesley Maloney, Karen McAllister, Diane Wacker, Lisa Meegan, Brent Urbanski, Sophia Morgan, Adeline Colpoys, Caitlin Augustyn, Denise Bell, Pam Tevington and Daniel Recktenwalt.

AND TUESDAY – Dale Anderson, Susan Grabenstatter, Eleanor Whelan, Val Derenda, Richard Anthony Fontana, Anna Fatta, Shana Stegner, Prem Lata Maheshwari, Kevin Haggerty, Caitlin Bondanza Louth, Bill Harszlak, Patricia Zatko, William Daniel Zatko, Irene LaCross, Misty Yeates, Pam Ignaszak, Mark Golimowski, Misty Baker, Sharon Sullivan, Lauren Zelasko, Lucas Zelasko, Mary Lou Hall, Courtney Delbert, Amanda Sobczyk and Rimas Musteikis.