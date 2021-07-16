Reporters' Notebook: July 16, 2021 – Ins and outs

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to former Miss America Bess Myerson, born on this date in 1924, “To fall in love is awfully simple, but to fall out of love is simply awful.”
. . .
CELEBRATE – For 716 Day today, the Aquarium of Niagara, 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls, is discounting admission prices by $7.16. Adults $12.79, seniors $10.79 and kids 12 and under $7.79.
The venerable Vidler’s 5 & 10, 676-694 Main St., East Aurora, marks its 90th Plus One anniversary Saturday with cake-cutting around 11 a.m., followed by music by Davey and the Goliaths, appearances by Elsa from “Frozen” and Spiderman, a balloon artist and free dimes for the kids to ride Sandy, the store’s mechanical horse.
. . .
CLEAR ‘EM OUT – A deposit bottle and can collection to benefit charities supported by the Zonta Club of Kenmore will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Xtra Dime Back redemption center, 1041 Englewood Ave., Town of Tonawanda.
. . .
GRAB A BITE – St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 1475 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, holds a drive-through BW’s chicken and ribs barbecue from 3 p.m. Saturday. Chicken $12, ribs $15.
The Ladies Auxiliary serves a pulled pork sandwich dinner starting at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Millgrove fire hall, 11621 Genesee St., Alden. $12.
Friends of Lancaster Public Library host a drive-through BW’s chicken barbecue beginning at noon Sunday in the library parking lot, School Street off Broadway. $12.
Shriners of Western New York offer a drive-through chicken barbecue from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca. $12.
...
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – David Hartzell, Diana Sachs, Shane Dupree Fry, Karl Frizlen, Allegra Jaros, Dylan Stebbins, Dennis Quinn, Peg Pankow, Pat Szymonek, Constance Schafer Collins, Christine Reaser, Sam Gullo, Rose Flading, Eugene Zak, Bob Bishop, Tim Lennon, Kathy Kelly Smith, Colleen Williams, Sister Marilyn Ann Dudek and Joan Aquila.
AND SATURDAY – Sandy Kistka, Helen Panza, Nancy Blaschak, Terry Lew, Ryan Miller, Melinda Miller, Marina Biniskiewicz, Denise Bell, Caitlin Augustyn, Jennifer Fay, Artie Kwitchoff, Tom Toplisek, Richard Simonetti, Hank Stachewicz, Lisa Meegan, Brent Urbanski, Sophia Morgan, Daniel Recktenwalt, Andy Rouchka, Aaron Michael Horton, Diane Wacker, Lesley Maloney, Meg O’Malley, Joe Fecio, Adeline Colpoys, Mary Ann Schaller and Annie Chilelli.
AND SUNDAY – Dale Anderson, Susan Grabenstatter, Eleanor Whelan, Val Derenda, Richard Anthony Fontana, Anna Fatta, Shana Stegner, Prem Lata Maheshwari, Kevin Haggerty, Erin Fuller, Patricia Zatko, Mitch Steinhorn, Caitlin Bondanza Louth, Bill Harszlak, Courtney Meegan, Misty Baker, Owen Lounsbury, Cindy Barrett, Colleen Cash Ferratella, Rev. G. Scott Comrie, Rene Burkot Pantling, Janet Wereski, Mark Golimowski, Lauren Zelasko, Lucas Zelasko, Sharon Sullivan, Amanda Sobczyk, Rimas Musteikis, Jerry Marino, William Zatko, James Patrick Gallagher, Esther Kowal and Victor Olofsson.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.