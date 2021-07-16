Reporters' Notebook: July 16, 2021 – Ins and outs

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to former Miss America Bess Myerson, born on this date in 1924, “To fall in love is awfully simple, but to fall out of love is simply awful.”

CELEBRATE – For 716 Day today, the Aquarium of Niagara, 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls, is discounting admission prices by $7.16. Adults $12.79, seniors $10.79 and kids 12 and under $7.79.

The venerable Vidler’s 5 & 10, 676-694 Main St., East Aurora, marks its 90th Plus One anniversary Saturday with cake-cutting around 11 a.m., followed by music by Davey and the Goliaths, appearances by Elsa from “Frozen” and Spiderman, a balloon artist and free dimes for the kids to ride Sandy, the store’s mechanical horse.

CLEAR ‘EM OUT – A deposit bottle and can collection to benefit charities supported by the Zonta Club of Kenmore will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Xtra Dime Back redemption center, 1041 Englewood Ave., Town of Tonawanda.

