Reporters' Notebook: July 15, 2022 – Bright idea

OLAF FUB SEZ: A midsummer sentiment from songwriter Dorothy Fields, born this date in 1905: “Just direct your feet to the sunny side of the street.”

BARGAIN HUNT – Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1010 Michigan Ave. at 10th Street, Niagara Falls, will hold a vendor show and yard sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

716 Trinity Fest will offer a rummage sale, basket raffle and food trucks from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Christian School, 146 Reserve Road, West Seneca. Profits benefit 8 Days of Hope Buffalo.

SOUND OF MUSIC – Grosh, just named best local band by Buffalo Spree, is featured at Party of the Portico from 5:30 to 10 p.m. today at the Buffalo History Museum. Music continues indoors at 8:30 with DJ Cochise. Tickets are $20 and include complimentary beverage and snacks.

The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra celebrate the 200th year since Frederick Law Olmsted's birth with a free concert at 7 p.m. today at the Cazenovia Park baseball field in South Buffalo. The program will include music inspired by nature and the diverse cultures of Buffalo.

DRUMSTICK BEAT – The Friends of the Lancaster Public Library will host a drive-thru BW's chicken barbecue beginning at noon Sunday in the library parking lot on School Street. Dinners are $13. Proceeds fund Sunday hours at the library.

IT’S A DEAL – Book a ticket online in advance to visit the Aquarium of Niagara, 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls, on 716 Day Saturday and save $7.16. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. For tickets, visit aquariumofniagara.org. Walk-up tickets do not get the discount.

*** PIECE OF THE PAST – Descendants of the 154th New York Volunteers Infantry, a Civil War unit known as the Hardtack Regiment that was raised in 1862 in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties, will hold their 36th annual reunion from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Cattaraugus County Historical Museum, 9824 Route 16, Machias.

Focus of the reunion program will be "Preserving the Chancellorsville Battlefield." Two leading battlefield preservation groups, the American Battlefield Trust and the Central Virginia Battlefields Trust, are acquiring 42 acres on the battle grounds in Chancellorsville, site of the 154th's first combat on May 2, 1863, in which the unit was routed in a surprise attack by the Confederates.

The reunion will be led by historian Mark H. Dunkelman of Providence, R.I., author of five books on 154th New York history and great-grandson of John Langhans of Ellicottville, a corporal in Company H of the 154th.

Anyone descended from a member of the 154th is welcome. The public also is invited. For info, call Dunkelman at 401-369-0637, e-mail nyvi154th@aol.com or visit hardtackregiment.com.

