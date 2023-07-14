OLAF FUB SEZ: According to singer and songwriter Woody Guthrie, born on this date in 1912: “Any fool can make something complicated. It takes a genius to make it simple.”

. . .

CAKE WALKS – Vidler’s, the world’s largest 5 & 10 store, begins its 93rd anniversary party with cake-cutting at 11 a.m. Saturday behind the store at 676-694 Main St., East Aurora. Free cake while it lasts and free dimes for kids to ride Sandy, the mechanical horse.

Musician and performance artist Little Cake, also known as Ana Vafai, is featured at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Casual Concert Series at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave. Freewill donation.

. . .

RUSTIC RETAIL – The Rotary Club of Niagara County Central holds its second annual Market in the Country, with arts, crafts, antiques, farm goods, auto parts and food, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson-Cambria Road (Route 425), Wilson.

. . .

DISCOUNT DAY – Thanks to support from the 716 Foundation, all tickets for the Buffalo Zoo on Sunday will cost just $7.16. For more info and advance tickets, visit buffalozoo.org.

. . .

DINNER TIME – St. Pius X Knights of Columbus hosts a Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at St. Pius X Church, 1700 North French Road, Getzville. Dinners $15, takeout only.

. . .

GIVE AND TAKE – For the American Red Cross, summer means more blood is going out to the hospitals than is coming in from the donors. To encourage donations, those who give this weekend will be emailed a $15 gift card for a merchant of their choice. And for two weeks starting Monday, donors will get a “Shark Week” T-shirt and be entered in a drawing for a three-night New York getaway for two. For more info and to make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Bob Riley, Irv Sultz, Bill Slon, Gina Browning Lattuca, Nancy Gish, Peter Filim, Julie Deven Moro, Fred Skretny, Amy Nagy, Kendra Brim, Ryan Lysenko, Jack McDonald, Evie Naab, Shirley V. Pringle, Bill Zulawski, Bob Weekley, William F. Streb, Debbie Tross, Father Ronald Sajdak, Father Ron Bagley, Hayden Gallagher Keen and Loren Horwitz.

AND SATURDAY – Joan Graci, Karen Peck, Zachary Uzar, Sophia Steck, Charlie Eagle, Shirley Wutz, Julie Nowak, Lucy Grabowski, Bernard Harkin, Kristy Brucz, Jake Taylor, Carm Gentile, Gretchen Keller and Abel Fleckenstein.

AND SUNDAY – David Hartzell, Shane Dupree Fry, Karl Frizlen, Allegra Jaros, Dylan Stebbins, Diana Sachs, Pat Szymonek, Madeline Crapsi, Peggy Pankow, Sam Gould, Rose Flading, Anita Roberts-Dushek, Kathleen Kelly Smith, Rose Marie Hall, Eugene Zak, Joan Aquila, Izzie Oczek, Colleen Williams and Sister Marilyn Ann Dudek.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.