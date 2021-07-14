Reporters' Notebook: July 14, 2021 – Taking care of business

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to playwright Jerome Lawrence, born on this date in 1915, “A neurotic is a man who builds a castle in the air. A psychotic is the man who lives in it. A psychiatrist is the man who collects the rent.”
. . .
PEN IN HAND – Children’s author Diana Tuorto will read and sign copies of her books from 4:30 to 7 p.m. today at Artisan Alley, 2714 Main St., Newfane, during Newfane Market Night. Her readings at 5 and 6:30 p.m. also will be streamed on Facebook Live by Artisan Alley.
. . .
GIVING BACK – Richie and Debbie Derwald will offer tributes to Elvis, Cher, Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland in their Superstars Live show at 8 p.m. Friday to benefit Chesterton Academy. They’ll perform in the school at 5331 Genesee St., Bowmansville, an independent high school which their daughter attends. Tickets are $25, $20 advance. Call 674-8101 or visit buffalochestertonacademy.org.
. . .
FLOWER POWER – About 60 private gardens and public spaces in neighborhoods near the University at Buffalo South Campus will be featured in the 20th annual Capen Garden Walk this weekend. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Some of the private gardens also will be open for Capen by Night from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Maps will be available at the UB Anderson Gallery, 1 Martha Jackson Place, between Montrose and Englewood avenues. For more info, visit ourheights.org.
. . .
READY TO RIDE – Beginning today is an online auction of Buffalo Bills memorabilia to benefit the upcoming Ride for Roswell through Team RPCS (Roswell Park Cessation Services). Everyone who donates $20 to an RPCS rider through its fundraising page at tinyurl.com/RPCS2021 will receive an entry to win one of 10 autographed prizes, including a photo of Coach Sean McDermott and a Steve Tasker jersey. Drawings will be held July 30.
Team RPCS also will support the cause by offering more than 50 prizes at its Basket Raffle Extravaganza from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Flying Bison Brewing Co., 840 Seneca St. Flying Bison will offer pints at $1 discount.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Irv Sultz, Bill Slon, Gina Browning Lattuca, Bob Riley, Nancy Gish, Peter Filim, Julie Deven Moro, Fred Skretny, Amy Nagy, Kendra Brim, Ryan Lysenko, John Oliver, Jack McDonald, Laurie Nowadly, Brett Au, Gina Maduri, Father Ron Bagley, Daniel Christiano, Laura Ruszczyk, Jimmy Santiago, Rick Woody, Deborah Mondo, David Kennedy, Heather Kowaleski, Deborah Gipp Tross, William F. Streb, Father Ronald Sajdak, James Ziolkowski, Loren Horwitz, Evie Naab, Hayden Gallagher Keen and Bill Zulawski.
AND THURSDAY – Joan Graci, Karen Peck, Zachary Uzar, Julia Casey, Annette Bauer, Jeremy Northup, Gretchen McKenna, Sophia Steck, Shirley Wutz, Julie Nowak, Sharon Forney, Becky McQuillan, Jennifer Raven, Ryan Castaldo, Sophie Brown, Jessica Morse, Carly Lynn Sauer, Patrick Ranallo, Bernard Harkin, Kristy Brucz, Fran Slatter, Carm Gentile, Ellie Schultz, Abel Fleckenstein, Leslie Mahoney, Jessica Bodine, Jacob Taylor and Leah Stella Weyand.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.