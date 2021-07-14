Reporters' Notebook: July 14, 2021 – Taking care of business

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to playwright Jerome Lawrence, born on this date in 1915, “A neurotic is a man who builds a castle in the air. A psychotic is the man who lives in it. A psychiatrist is the man who collects the rent.”

. . .

PEN IN HAND – Children’s author Diana Tuorto will read and sign copies of her books from 4:30 to 7 p.m. today at Artisan Alley, 2714 Main St., Newfane, during Newfane Market Night. Her readings at 5 and 6:30 p.m. also will be streamed on Facebook Live by Artisan Alley.

. . .

GIVING BACK – Richie and Debbie Derwald will offer tributes to Elvis, Cher, Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland in their Superstars Live show at 8 p.m. Friday to benefit Chesterton Academy. They’ll perform in the school at 5331 Genesee St., Bowmansville, an independent high school which their daughter attends. Tickets are $25, $20 advance. Call 674-8101 or visit buffalochestertonacademy.org.

. . .