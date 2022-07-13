Reporters' Notebook: July 13, 2022 – No surprises

OLAF FUB SEZ: A favorite Indiana Jones line from actor Harrison Ford, born on this date in 1942, “Nothing shocks me. I’m a scientist.”

. . .

WHAT'S UP – Representatives from the Erie County Department of Senior Services will provide information about their programs and services at a meeting of the Ebenezer Seniors at 1 p.m. Friday in Ebenezer Evangelical United Church of Christ, 630 Main St., West Seneca. All are welcome.

. . .

LET'S DANCE – The Singles Social Club will host a Patriotic Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday in the Buff Social Club, 2565 Young St., Niagara Falls, with music by Kevin the DJ. Cost is $6. Proof of vaccination required. For more info, call 716-550-1232.

. . .

DINNER BELL – Agape United Methodist Church, 2846 Seneca St., West Seneca, holds a hot dog roast during its free community dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday. All are invited.

. . .

PEEK AT THE PAST – The Ellicottville Historical Society will lead a Historic Walking Tour of the village at 1 p.m. Saturday, starting at the village gazebo. Cost is $10. For more info, call Ellen Frank at 716-699-2276.

. . .

STOP AND SHOP – Two floors of tables indoors will be featured as St. Paul's Lutheran Church, McChesney and Young streets, Wilson, holds its annual July Garage Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Bag sale on Sunday.

Friends of Reinstein Woods will celebrate 716 Day with an artisan market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the park at 93 Honorine Drive, Depew. The Buffalo Ukelele Club will perform and a BW's barbecue dinner will be available. For more info, visit reinsteinwoods.org.

. . .

MARK THE DATE – Reservations are needed by Monday for the next Amherst Let's Do Lunch program at noon July 21 in the Island Park Pavilion. Photographic and graphic artist Carol Conwall from Clarence will talk about the connection between photography, art and poetry. Email to AACPP_Lets_Do_Lunch@protonmail.com.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Scott L. Pankiewicz, Shawntae N. Warren, Sara Vescio, Michael Starzynski, Jessica Mabie, Travis Leaderstorf, Wesley E. Proctor, Peyton Dersam, Michael “Bubba” Dersam, Michael Rizzo, Hazel Zielinski, Kelly Carrigg, Patrick Kitson, Judy Tynan, Daniel Hall, Linda Cortese, Cherie Lunger, Molly Plant, Dennis Myc, Josh Taylor, Kevin Enser, Rose McCabe, Mike Hennesey, Sister Rosemarie Kutsko, Sister Mary Nicolette Wichrowski, Ron Morello, David Drebot, Mike Starzynski, Sister Brittany Holoran, Elaine Pinski and Conrad Cieslinski.

AND THURSDAY – Irv Sultz, Bob Riley, Bill Slon, Gina Browning Lattuca, Nancy Gish, Peter Filim, Julie Deven Moro, Fred Skretny, Amy Nagy, Kendra Brim, John Oliver, Ryan Lysenko, Brett Au, Bob Weekley, Bill Zulawski, William F. Streb, Deborah Tross, Rev. Ronald Sajdak, Father Ron Bagley, Jackson McDonald, Chris Saiah, Evie Naab, Loren Horwitz, James Ziolkowski, Hayden Gallagher Keen, Margaret Ziccarelli and Barb Gulczewski.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.