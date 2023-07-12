OLAF FUB SEZ: According to naturalist Henry David Thoreau, born on this date in 1817, “The price of anything is the amount of life you exchange for it.”

WRIGHT STUFF – “Floricycle: A Contemporary Ballet Performance,” inspired by women who inspired Frank Lloyd Wright, will be given at 1 and 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday outdoors at the Martin House, 125 Jewett Parkway, by creative resident Alexandra F. Light. Admission is free, but preregistration is required. To register, visit martinhouse.org/event.

BRING A BLANKET – The Buffalo Central Terminal kicks off a series of free community events on its Great Lawn on Thursday with a concert from 5 to 8 p.m. featuring local musicians Rod Bonner, Flute Johnson and Farrow. Food trucks will be on hand.

HOME AGAIN – Jeff Krull, president of the Class of 1966 at North Tonawanda High School, talks about his novel, “Single Wing: A Story of Boyhood, Friendship and Football,” which takes place in a fictional town much like his hometown, at 7 p.m. Thursday in the North Tonawanda History Museum, 712 Oliver St. Krull is retired director of the library system in Allen County, Ind.

RARITIES – Friends of the Orchard Park Library will hold a special book sale from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the library at 4570 S. Buffalo St. offered will be vintage books, out-of-print publications and paper ephemera.

DAY OUT – The Western New York Lions will host a free picnic for the visually impaired at noon Sunday in Five Senses Park, 6535 Ward Road, Sanborn. Volunteers will provide transportation for those who need it. Registration required. Call Tom Witkowski at 716-909-1862 or email liontom20n@roadrunner.com.

HANDMADE – More than 35 artisans and vendors are featured in the annual Artisan Market and Barbecue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Reinstein Woods, 93 Honorine Drive, off Como Park Boulevard, Depew. There also will be children’s activities and live music from the Buffalo Ukelele Club. For more info, visit reinsteinwoods.org/artisan-market.

NIGHT OUT – Singles Social Club hosts a meet-and-greet session over coffee from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Tim Hortons in the Mill Plaza, 8500 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls. For more info, call 716-550-1232.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Jeff Glor, Gerry Dickey Jr., Gregg Borland, Judy Sirianni, Mark Hodges, Edna Henrich, Danny Quinn, Garionn Lopez, Kim Connor-Fields, Carol Hamilton, Dan Nowak, Mark “Jay” Derringer, Jack Gawronski, Tim Zulawski, Sarah Hillman, Sam Mecca, Lisa Musilli, Deborah Nichols, Jo Polowy, Bobby Domzalski, Nancy Grzymala, Julia Domagala, Kevin Safe, Sister Rosemarie Kutsko, Susan Higgins, Colleen Wayman August and Mike “Huck” Finnerty.

AND THURSDAY – Sara Vescio, Jessica Mabie, Travis Leaderstorf, Allan Wadsworth, Peyton Dersam, Michael “Bubba” Dersam, Michael Rizzo, Wesley E. Proctor, Alex Gugino, Linda Cortese, Kelly Carrigg, Patrick Kitson, Judy Tynan, Daniel Hall, Cherie Lunger, Dennis Myc, Chris Tyrpak, Jeff Maryniewski, Scott L. Pankiewicz, Sister Mary Nicolette Wichrowski, Ron Morello, David Drebot, Mike Starzynski and Brittany Holoran.

