Reporters' Notebook: July 12, 2021 – Greater good

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to writer and philosopher Henry David Thoreau, born on this date in 1817, “Not only must we be good, but we must also be good for something.”

ALL IN BLOOM – The Kenmore Garden Club will tour members’ gardens beginning at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on Meadow Stream Drive, Deumont Terrace, Harrison Avenue and Delaware Road. For the luncheon at the Delaware Road gardens, members should bring lunch and a chair. Beverages and desserts will be provided.

TALKING POINTS – The summer series of free IMAGINE virtual noon hour programs continues at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. Guest speaker is Rep. Brian Higgins. The link is https://zoom.us/meeting/83218469256.

