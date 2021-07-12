Reporters' Notebook: July 12, 2021 – Greater good

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to writer and philosopher Henry David Thoreau, born on this date in 1817, “Not only must we be good, but we must also be good for something.”
. . .
ALL IN BLOOM – The Kenmore Garden Club will tour members’ gardens beginning at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on Meadow Stream Drive, Deumont Terrace, Harrison Avenue and Delaware Road. For the luncheon at the Delaware Road gardens, members should bring lunch and a chair. Beverages and desserts will be provided.
. . .
TALKING POINTS – The summer series of free IMAGINE virtual noon hour programs continues at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. Guest speaker is Rep. Brian Higgins. The link is https://zoom.us/meeting/83218469256.
. . .
BIG RIGS – Everything from garbage trucks to fire trucks will be on hand as Lockport Youth and Recreation hosts a free Touch a Truck event for kids and families from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday in Outwater Park. There also will be storytime on the half-hour and free baby cones from the Pete’s Treats ice cream truck.
. . .
TOSS ‘EM OUT – A few time slots are still available between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday for Sunnking’s free collection of unwanted electronic items for recycling at the Developmental Disabilities Service Office, 1200 East and West Road, West Seneca. Visit sunnking.com/events.
. . .
LOOKING BACK – Descendants of the 154th New York Volunteers Infantry, a Civil War unit known as the Hardtack Regiment that was raised in 1862 in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties, will hold their 35th annual reunion from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Nannen Arboretum, 28 Parkside Drive, Ellicottville.
It’s part of the weekend celebration of Ellicottville’s 200th anniversary. Focus will be on “The First Reunion” in Ellicottville in 1888, start of many years of annual gatherings of 154th veterans.
Presiding again will be historian Mark H. Dunkelman of Providence, R.I., author of six books on 154th New York history. The public is invited. For info, call Dunkelman at 401-369-0637, e-mail nyvi154th@aol.com or visit hardtackregiment.com.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Julie Ciesinski, Theresa Francoforte, Jeff Glor, Gregg Borland, Judy Sirianni, Mark Hodges, Edna Henrich, Dan Quinn, Garion Lopez, Mark Jay Derringer, Deborah Turner Schoele, Bobby Domzalski, Emily Mueller, Tamara Franz, Debbie Nichols, Lisa Musilli, Jo Polowy, Kevin Safe, Sister Rosemarie Kutsko, Kirsten Carrie, Sarah Hillman, Tim Zulawski and Colleen August.
AND TUESDAY – Sara Vescio, Michael Starzynski, Jessica Mabie, Travis Leaderstorf, Shawntae N. Warren, Scott L. Pankiewicz, Peyton Marie Dersam, Michael “Bubba” Dersam, Jeff Maryniewski, Cherie Lunger, Debbie Tomasello, Jerry Machynski, Evelyn Rose Sauer, Wil Arnold, Tim Newell, Linda Cortese, Kelly Carrigg, Patrick Kitson, Judy Tynan, Josh Taylor, Michael Rizzo, Sister Mary Nicolette Wichrowski, Ron Morello, David Drebot, Mike Starzynski, Sister Aileen Marie Wroblewski and Brittany McCabe.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.