Reporters' Notebook: July 11, 2022 – The ayes have it

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to author, humorist and literary stylist E. B. White, born on this date in 1899, "Democracy is the recurrent suspicion that more than half of the people are right more than half of the time."

. . .

READ UP – The summer used book sale continues from noon to 4 p.m. today through Saturday in the North Tonawanda History Museum, 612 Oliver St. Every day is a bag sale day. Buy a bag for $5 and fill in. New titles arrive daily. For more info, call 716-213-0554 or visit NTHistoryMuseum.com.

. . .

COURT DATE – Reva Siegel, the Nicholas deB. Katzenbach professor of law at Yale Law School, will deliver the 18th annual Robert H. Jackson Lecture on the Supreme Court of the United States at 3:30 p.m. today at Chautauqua Institution. Her topic is the Supreme Court's abortion decision. For more info, visit chq.org/event/reva-siegel.

. . .

GARDEN NOTES – The Kenmore Garden Club will tour four members' gardens Tuesday, with lunch to follow under the trees in the fourth garden. The club is continuing to care for its Adopt-A-Boxes throughout the town this summer.

The Hamburg Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Holiday Valley Resort in Ellicottville. Speaker will be Pam Butch, Holiday Valley's head gardener. For info, email Lona Butler at lonabutler4@gmail.com.

. . .

BE SAFE – The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee will offer free child car seat safety checks from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara St. Extension, Lockport. To reserve a time, call Cathleen Davis at 716-438-3464 or email cathleen.davis@niagaracounty.com.

. . .

YOUNG AT HEART – The Kenmore Village Improvement Society's free Children's Concert Series kicks off at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday on the lawn of Kenmore Middle School, 155 Delaware Road. Featured will be Mama Earth's Kitchen Band performing songs about trees, bees and other pollinators. The first 200 children will get a free gift.

. . .

REUNION TIME – The Cardinal Dougherty High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50th reunion with golf on July 29, followed by Mass and a Buffalo Bisons game on July 30. For details, call Tim Hess at 716-713-4275.

The 1962 eighth-grade graduating class of St. Martin of Tours School will hold its 60th reunion at 1 p.m. Sept. 27 in the Brick Oven Bistro, 904 Abbott Road. For more info and to RSVP, call Terry Siuta at 716-771-6026.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Ann Kowal, Jonathon Welch, Greg Lodinsky, Christine Malarkey, Patrick O’Malley, Shannon Halt, Sam Mecca, Rosemarie Kolb, Zoe Stablewski, Amber Naab, Nancy Carlino, Madison Baginski, Christine Kowalewski, Susan Higgins, Carl Bucki and Giovanne Granelli.

AND TUESDAY – Jeff Glor, Gregg Borland, Judy Sirianni, Mark Hodges, Edna Henrich, Ron Plewinski Sr., Deb Turner Schoenle, Julie Ciesinski, Julia Domagala, Jo Polowy, Jack Gawronski, Jay Derringer, Sarah Hillman, Kevin Safe, Tim Zulawski, Lisa Musilli, Debbie Nichols, Bobby Domzalski, Danny Quinn, Randy Whorls, Mary Colletti, Becky Dyster and Colleen August.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.