OLAF FUB SEZ: According to French novelist Marcel Proust, born on this date in 1871, “The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.”

. . .

MUSIC MAKERS – Singer and songwriter Maria Sebastian kicks off a month of Monday Music and Meals Happy Hour programs from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Tewksbury Lodge, 249 Ohio St. For more info, call Peg Overdorf at 716-553-8350.

The Kenmore Village Improvement Society begins the 12th season of its free Franco’s Pizza Children’s Concert Series with the Frankfurters at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday on the lawn at Kenmore Middle School, 155 Delaware Road. First 100 children receive a gift. Dinner, beverages and desserts available. The series continues Tuesday through Aug. 1.

. . .

UP AND GROWING – The Hamburg Garden Club hosts a tour at 10 a.m. Tuesday of the Blueberry Treehouse Farm, 1897 Davis Road, West Falls, where owners Jyl and Rico Rivera will tell how they brought the farm back to life. To attend, email lonabutler4@gmail.com.

. . .

WAR STORIES – Crafts, games and stories are part of the Summer Children’s Programs for youngsters 7 to 11 on the next four Wednesdays at the Niagara History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport. The Revolutionary War is this week’s theme. All sessions are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fee is $25 per program. For more info, call Ann Marie Linnabery at 716-434-7433 or email annmarie@niagarahistory.org.

The Battle of Gettysburg is the topic for the next Trivia Night at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia. Admission is $5. To attend, call 585-343-4727.

. . .

KITTY CAPERS – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group is sponsoring six screenings the 2022-2023 New York Cat Film Festival, beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Dipson McKinley 6 Theatres at the McKinley Mall, Hamburg. It also will show there at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets $14, $12 advance. For tickets and more info, call 716-646-5577, ext. 1, or visit tenlivesclub.com.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Bill Rushmore, Jeff Miers, Gail Johnstone, Peter Cimino, Geraldine Ford, Julie Holdaway, Binky Smith, Amy DiVincenzo, Bonnie Mariani, Joshua Alessi, Kathy Migliaccio, Heidi Conschafter, Dr. Bob Conschafter, Natalie Argy, Joe Makowski, Cali Schneider, Dakin Pascucci, Jim Bernsdorf, Joe Cukierski, Dorothy Zmuda and Mark Kirkpatrick.

AND TUESDAY – Jonathon Welch, Greg Lodinsky, Shannon Halt, Amber Naab, Patrick O’Malley, Conrad Cieslinski, Nancy Carlino, Rosemarie Kolb, Madison Baginski, Christine Kowalewski, Ann Kowal, Eugene Czosek Jr., Kevin Enser, Rose McCabe, Mike Hennessey, Giavanne Granelli, Dennis Paul and Carl L. Bucki.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.