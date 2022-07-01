Reporters' Notebook: July 1, 2022 – Sanity clause

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Dan Aykroyd, born on this date in 1952, “You do not need a therapist if you own a motorcycle.”

. . .

CENTURY MARK – A parade in Hamburg Saturday morning will celebrate Nathan Alessandra, a World War II veteran, on his 100th birthday. It will start at 10 a.m. on Pleasant Avenue at Hawkins Street, turn onto Buffalo Street and end at Memorial Park, Union and Lake streets, where there will be a short ceremony with guest speakers.

Alessandra, the newest member of Hamburg Post 527, American Legion, was one of six boys, four of whom served in World War II. A corporal, he was chief clerk of the 470th SUB Depot with the Army 8th Air Force in England. He has one daughter, two granddaughters and five great-grandchildren.

. . .

IN THE SPOTLIGHT – The 13th annual Buffalo Day on Tuesday at Chautauqua Institution will offer free all-day admission to the grounds for all residents in ZIP codes 14201 to 14280.

Tuesday’s program includes a 3 p.m. discussion, “Climate Change and Landscape Design: What Would Olmsted Do?,” with Adam Rome and Robert Shibley of the University at Buffalo and Stephanie Crockatt of the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, and a 5 p.m. screening of “Frederick Law Olmsted: Designing America,” followed by discussion with producer David Rotterman of Buffalo Toronto Public Media. For more info, visit chq.org/event/buffalo-day.

. . .

REUNION ALERTS – The Lake Shore Central High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50th reunion with music and food at 3 p.m. July 30 at the Lucy Goose Bar and Grill at the Grandview Bay Golf Course, 444 Central Ave., Angola. For more info, call 716-863-9670.

The 51st reunion of the Class of 1971 from Frontier Central High School will be held Aug. 13. For more info, call Rich Gasiewicz at 716-207-8821 or Dennis Andrukat at 315-569-6785.

The Lafayette High School Classes of 1970 and 1971 are having a reunion Aug. 14 and are looking for more classmates to attend. Call 716-949-9910 or email ftesta7279@yahoo.com.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Joe Rooney, Lou Michel, Geriann Bush, Jeff Bender, Karen Hipp, Erin Haggerty, Norma Mileham, Chris Yaskow, Al Zabawa, Cathy Dohn, Tim Elliott, Ron Nemeth, Ken Goliszek, Carol Allgrim, Debra Knauber, Barb Brayley, Lori Dale, Mary Sax and James O’Hara.

AND SATURDAY – James J. Nash, Bob Stotz, Jim Toellner, Joe Miranda, Matt Nagowski, Sean O’Malley, Lou Wolentarski, Charles R. Panepinto, Sandra Bryant, Emily Kwiatkowski, Wally Cook IV, Kevin Hodge, Dan Meyer and Michael Musilli.

AND SUNDAY – Denise Jewell Gee, Derek Campbell, Jody Lomeo, Joe Granat, Kathy Kondratuk, William Schworm, Paul Fontana, Janet E. Stout, Amy Walters, Ava Hooley, Joe Amorosi, Kelsey Bishop, Frank Scelsa, Charlie Lo Tempio Sr., Paul Parise, Mary Ellen Kuebler and Deacon David Clabeaux.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

