Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 9, 2023 – Down, but not out

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to our 37th president, Richard M. Nixon, born on this date in 1913, “A man is not finished when he’s defeated. He’s finished when he quits.”

FREE ONLINE – Anna Kaplan, executive director at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Graycliff, is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/85387388221.

Pete Hill, special initiatives director for Native American Community Services, will give a free online presentation on the organization’s Healing Our People through Empowerment (HOPE) approach. To register, visit explorebuffalo.com and find the Community Cultural Speaker Series on the Tours and Programs Calendar. One registration is good for all four dates in the series.

PERSONAL HISTORY – Gabrielle Michalek of the Lackawanna Historical Association will talk about the Lackawanna Oral History Project, which is collecting memories and experiences of people living in Lackawanna, at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Museum Room at the Lackawanna Public Library, 560 Ridge Road. It’s free and open to the public. For more info, visit lackawannaNY.org.

Jason Henry, manager of Ken Henry and Sons Farm, will give a presentation on the operation of his family’s wholesale greenhouse business at the monthly meeting of the Hamburg Garden Club at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Hamburg VFW Post, 2985 Lakeview Road. Guests are welcome. To attend, email lonabutler4@gmail.com.

WHAT DO YOU KNOW – Ellis Island is the topic at 7 p.m. Thursday at the next trivia night at the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia. Admission is $5. To attend, call the museum at 585-343-4727 or email hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

COME MAKE MUSIC – The ABC BelCanto Choirs are holding an open house with snacks and a rehearsal Thursday in Christ Methodist Church, 350 Saratoga Drive, Amherst. Session for those in grades 3 to 6 begins at 4:45 p.m. For those in grades 7 to 12, it starts at 7 p.m. For more info, visit abcbelcanto.org.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Gisela Browne, Sam Hoyt, Tim Zelasko, Michael R. Galley, Kraig Kurzanski, Richard Warren, Susan Marmion, Leroy Rauch, Faith Rishel, Rachel August, Mark Slawek, Max Bichler and Erik Sasiadek.

AND TUESDAY – Leslie Zemsky, Sawrie Becker, Marilyn Hochfield, Connie Caldwell, Dolly Dee, Anthony Felix McKithen, Michele Morgan, Nancy Burke, Nora Jane Lounsbury, Frank Weinstock and Louise Hochreiter.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.