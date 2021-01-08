Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 8, 2021 – Warm thoughts

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, born on this date in 1935, “Truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a time, but it ain’t going away.”

. . .

SOUP’S ON – The monthly chowder sale begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Volunteer Fire Company of Bergholz, 2470 Niagara Road. It’s drive-through only, no personal containers. All chowder comes in two-quart containers for $9, payable when it’s brought to your vehicle.

St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St., West Seneca, will offer two homemade soups for take-out from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Price is $6 a pint for Taco Soup made by Edie Sims or Cheeseburger Soup made by Mark Koeppel. Interested in making soup for future sales? Call Koeppel at 440-8173.

. . .

STEPPING UP – Officer Bryan Lavey of the City of Tonawanda Police Department officially becomes a lieutenant when he receives his shield in a ceremony today. A member of the department since 2013, he will replace Lt. Timothy Stuart, who is retiring after 30 years.

. . .