Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 7, 2022: Happy 222nd birthday, Millard Fillmore

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to President Millard Fillmore, founder of many Buffalo cultural institutions and born on this date in 1800, “Nothing brings out the lower traits of human nature like office-seeking. Men of good character and impulses are betrayed by it into all sorts of meanness.”
SOUP SEASON – The Bergholz Fire Company, 2470 Niagara Road, Bergholz, will hold its monthly chowder sale beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday. The sale is drive-through only. Chowder comes in two-quart containers for $10.
CHURCH NOTE – An Evensong program of Nine Lessons and Carols for the Feast of the Epiphany will be offered at 4 p.m. Sunday in St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, 139 Pearl St., in downtown Buffalo. For more info, visit spcbuffalo.org.
WEB WISE – A series of free computer classes for seniors begins at 10 a.m. Monday in the Tosh Collins Senior Center, 35 Cazenovia St. Sponsored by the South Buffalo Community Association in conjunction with the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, lessons are at the beginner level. Advance registration required. Call 822-4532, ext. 103, or email kelly@southbuffalo.org.
WINTER GARDENS – The Kenmore Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Fellowship Hall of Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Road, Kenmore. The Clean Air Coalition will present a program, “Take a Deep Breath,” about contaminated areas in Kenmore and the Town of Tonawanda. For more info, call 716-873-5447.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Vince Pesce, Lori Mik, Morris Titanic, Dick Munschauer, Nicole Thomasulo, Will Nowadly, Leon J. Colucci, Brad Jackson, Mary Walkow, Dr. Jerremia O’Sullivan, Butch Graham, Donald E. Morrow Sr., Kate Carver, Jim Krieger, Paul “Mooch” McMahon, Eloise Zoyhofski, Kenneth “Kappy” Parker, Andy Russo and Sherrie Lemke.
AND SATURDAY – Laurie Dean Torrell, Ted Steinberg, Marie Hall Mullen, Dustin Robert “D-Man” Rajczak, Jace Toohey, Tony Mangione, Julie Braunscheidel, Judy Bisantz, Michael Szczesny, Michael Romance, Molly Waite, Myra J. McGrier, Lou Pennella, Richard Bombardier, Rob Eastman, Sister Mary Paul Baczkowski, Thomas Reich Sr. and Matthew Kuczmarski.
AND SUNDAY – Martha Hojnacki, Gisela Browne, Sam Hoyt, Sharon Hoffstetter, Michael R. Galley, Max Bichler, Richard Warren, Kraig Kurzanski, Susan Marmion, Erik Sasiadek, Tim Zelasko, Leroy Rauch, Faith Rishel, Rachel August, Dorothea Schroeder and Mark Slawek.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.