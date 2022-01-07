Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 7, 2022: Happy 222nd birthday, Millard Fillmore

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to President Millard Fillmore, founder of many Buffalo cultural institutions and born on this date in 1800, “Nothing brings out the lower traits of human nature like office-seeking. Men of good character and impulses are betrayed by it into all sorts of meanness.”

. . .

SOUP SEASON – The Bergholz Fire Company, 2470 Niagara Road, Bergholz, will hold its monthly chowder sale beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday. The sale is drive-through only. Chowder comes in two-quart containers for $10.

. . .

CHURCH NOTE – An Evensong program of Nine Lessons and Carols for the Feast of the Epiphany will be offered at 4 p.m. Sunday in St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, 139 Pearl St., in downtown Buffalo. For more info, visit spcbuffalo.org.

. . .